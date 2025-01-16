Study: Global green hydrogen pipeline needs $1.3tr of investment by 2030

New study reveals that in 2023 less then 10 per cent of announced hydrogen projects were delivered, as it warns of 'big gaps' between ambition and implementation
Delivering the pipeline of global green hydrogen projects could require up to $1.3tr of investment by 2030, a new study has revealed. That is the headline finding of new research published this week...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
- Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
- > Exclusive in-depth case studies
- > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
- > Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- > Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month
Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.