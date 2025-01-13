PensionBee promises 10 per cent drop in Climate Plan portfolio emissions intensity each year

Stuart Stone
Credit: PensionBee
PensionBee launches new Climate Plan to help customers invest in line with the Paris Agreement goals

PensionBee has today unveiled a new Climate Plan, which it said would continually cut the greenhouse gas emissions intensity of the portfolio by 10 per cent each year. The pension plan goes further...

More on Investment

BlackRock quits Net Zero Asset Managers group

World's biggest asset manager becomes the latest big name to walk away from collective green finance efforts following backlash from US Republicans

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 10 January 2025 • 3 min read
How to attract climate tech investment: Sign up now for latest BusinessGreen and Sustainable Ventures 'Evening with' event

Hosted in partnership with OakNorth, the session will feature an exclusive conversation with Rishi Khosla, the serial entrepreneur and co-founder of the pioneering bank

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 09 January 2025 • 2 min read
'From baked beans to beer': 25 businesses awarded share of £52m in decarbonisation funding

Businesses adopting innovative emissions-cutting projects supported with £51.9m from government's Industrial Energy Transformation Fund

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 09 January 2025 • 3 min read