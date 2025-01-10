BlackRock quits Net Zero Asset Managers group

Michael Holder
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

World's biggest asset manager becomes the latest big name to walk away from collective green finance efforts following backlash from US Republicans

The world's biggest money manager, BlackRock, has confirmed it has quit the Net Zero Asset Managers (NZAM) initiative, becoming the latest major financial firm to walk away from one of the collective corporate...

