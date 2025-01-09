'Without nature, we cannot have long-term food security': Defra promises 'new deal' for farmers

Michael Holder
clock • 7 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Environment Secretary Steve Reed promises more support for sustainable domestic food producers, reforms to boost on-farm clean energy generation, and environmental protections in all future trade deals

Environment Secretary Steve Reed has stressed that thriving natural habitats are "essential" to food production, as he today unveiled a flurry of measures aimed at making farming more environmentally and...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

OEP to probe Defra over 'suspected failure' to meet marine water standards

Low Carbon inks PPA with Canadian carbon removals developer Deep Sky

Most read
01

Uniper acquires rights to develop 470MW Humberside carbon capture power plant

09 January 2025 • 3 min read
02

Could 2025 be the year the global carbon market starts warming up?

09 January 2025 • 6 min read
03

Tackling gender inequality will uplift sustainability efforts

08 January 2025 • 5 min read
04

Former Scottish coal mine to be converted into Europe's largest battery storage site

09 January 2025 • 3 min read
05

'Without nature, we cannot have long-term food security': Defra promises 'new deal' for farmers

09 January 2025 • 7 min read

More on Biodiversity

'Without nature, we cannot have long-term food security': Defra promises 'new deal' for farmers
Biodiversity

'Without nature, we cannot have long-term food security': Defra promises 'new deal' for farmers

Environment Secretary Steve Reed promises more support for sustainable domestic food producers, reforms to boost on-farm clean energy generation, and environmental protections in all future trade deals

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 09 January 2025 • 7 min read
Government plots path towards 'complete' UK ban on bee-killing pesticides
Biodiversity

Government plots path towards 'complete' UK ban on bee-killing pesticides

Blanket ban to be imposed on three specific neonicotinoids in the UK to help protect pollinators estimated to support £500m in annual economic benefits

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 21 December 2024 • 5 min read
How unaccounted for environmental costs are reaching 'at least $10tr-25tr per year'
Biodiversity

How unaccounted for environmental costs are reaching 'at least $10tr-25tr per year'

Landmark UN-backed report on ecosystem services warns biodiversity is declining at every level, with grave consequences for global economic and food security

James Murray
James Murray
clock 17 December 2024 • 5 min read