BusinessGreen's most read stories of 2024

Study finds almost half of sustainability decision makers reporting to at least three different ESG frameworks, fuelling sense of 'legislation lethargy'.

- Stuart Stone

Sir Robert McAlpine tapped to lead delivery of Tata Group's EV battery cell manufacturing project in Bridgwater, which is slated to open in 2026.

- Michael Holder

Major new analysis from the Potsdam Institute warns climate impacts through to 2050 could do significantly more economic damage than previously expected.

- James Murray

The Science Based Targets initiative recently removed more than 200 companies' short-term or net zero climate commitments from its list - but where does that leave affected firms?

- Stuart Stone

Government updates policy statement on onshore wind to remove footnote that meant onshore wind farms in England faced higher planning barriers than other infrastructure projects.

- James Murray and Michael Holder

AWGroup switches on new turbine in Bedfordshire - and calls on the government to make it easier to deliver the cheapest form of new power generation.

- James Murray

Energy from waste operator Enfinium flicks switch on pilot project at Ferrybridge facility that is set to capture one tonne of CO2 a day.

- James Murray

National Grid switches on record-breaking £1.7bn interconnector, which stretches 475 miles between UK and Denmark.

- Stuart Stone

Conservative peer and former chair of the Climate Change Committee submits witness statement in support of legal action accusing government of breaching Climate Change Act.

- James Murray

Energy giant to provide customers with additional cost-free electricity during periods when the wholesale price of power drops significantly.

- James Murray

