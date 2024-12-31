BusinessGreen's most read stories of 2024

The past year has seen a host of major events in the green economy - from new gigafactories and carbon capture plants to the de facto ban on onshore wind being lifted and new sustainability reporting rules
Mitie: UK firms feeling overwhelmed by the volume of sustainability reporting
Study finds almost half of sustainability decision makers reporting to at least three different ESG frameworks, fuelling sense of 'legislation lethargy'.
- Stuart Stone
Tata's 'multi-billion-pound' UK gigafactory project takes 'pivotal' step forward
Sir Robert McAlpine tapped to lead delivery of Tata Group's EV battery cell manufacturing project in Bridgwater, which is slated to open in 2026.
- Michael Holder
What could go wrong? How $38tr in climate damages could knock a fifth off global income
Major new analysis from the Potsdam Institute warns climate impacts through to 2050 could do significantly more economic damage than previously expected.
- James Murray
'Commitment removed': Have over 200 businesses really dropped their net zero pledges?
The Science Based Targets initiative recently removed more than 200 companies' short-term or net zero climate commitments from its list - but where does that leave affected firms?
- Stuart Stone
Labour government lifts 'de facto' ban on new onshore wind farms
Government updates policy statement on onshore wind to remove footnote that meant onshore wind farms in England faced higher planning barriers than other infrastructure projects.
- James Murray and Michael Holder
And then there were two: England gets its second onshore wind turbine in the last 12 months
AWGroup switches on new turbine in Bedfordshire - and calls on the government to make it easier to deliver the cheapest form of new power generation.
- James Murray
UK's first energy from waste carbon capture pilot project goes live
Energy from waste operator Enfinium flicks switch on pilot project at Ferrybridge facility that is set to capture one tonne of CO2 a day.
- James Murray
Viking Link: 'World's longest' undersea cable begins powering UK homes
National Grid switches on record-breaking £1.7bn interconnector, which stretches 475 miles between UK and Denmark.
- Stuart Stone
'A damning indictment': Lord Deben intervenes in High Court legal challenge against government climate plans
Conservative peer and former chair of the Climate Change Committee submits witness statement in support of legal action accusing government of breaching Climate Change Act.
- James Murray
Octopus Energy launches 'Free Electricity Sessions'
Energy giant to provide customers with additional cost-free electricity during periods when the wholesale price of power drops significantly.
- James Murray
