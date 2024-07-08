Labour government lifts 'de facto' ban on new onshore wind farms

7 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Government updates policy statement on onshore wind to remove footnote that meant onshore wind farms in England faced higher planning barriers than other infrastructure projects

The new Labour government has moved quickly to honour its manifesto promise to remove the 'de facto' ban on new onshore wind farms in England, confirming this morning that from today onshore wind projects...

Michael Holder
Michael Holder

Editor

