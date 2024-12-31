Green business leaders recognised in New Year Honours List

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
Green business leaders recognised in New Year Honours List

CEOs, politicians, civil servants, and green campaigners among those honoured for services to business and the environment

Scores of leading figures from across the green economy have today been recognised among the more than 1,200 recipients named in the New Year Honour's List. Prime Minister Keir Starmer hailed those...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Households urged to help turn festive food waste into green energy

Climate change isn't 'woke'

Most read
01

Green business leaders recognised in New Year Honours List

31 December 2024 • 3 min read
02

BusinessGreen's most read stories of 2024

31 December 2024 • 2 min read
03

Misha Dhanak: 'The leaders of tomorrow are from our local communities'

31 December 2024 • 6 min read
04

'A snapshot of climate devastation': Study claims 2024's biggest climate disasters cost $200bn

30 December 2024 • 5 min read
05

Defra to launch £15m fund to help tackle on-farm food waste

27 December 2024 • 3 min read

More on Politics

North Wales is teeming with potential to help the UK reach net zero
Politics

North Wales is teeming with potential to help the UK reach net zero

With Labour governments in both Westminster and Wales, there is now a real opportunity to deliver positive, green investment into North Wales, writes Clwyd East MP Becky Gittins

Becky Gittins MP
clock 24 December 2024 • 4 min read
Electric vehicles will drive the UK to net zero – but not without firm commitment
Politics

Electric vehicles will drive the UK to net zero – but not without firm commitment

If we want the UK to be a global leader in clean transport and support domestic automotive production, we cannot afford to keep wavering on net zero targets, writes Lib Dem MP Wera Hobhouse

Wera Hobhouse MP
clock 23 December 2024 • 5 min read
Climate change isn't 'woke'
Politics

Climate change isn't 'woke'

Donald Trump's victory has triggered fresh calls for a rolling back of climate action, but such arguments are based on lazy and dangerously flawed assumptions - in an end of year essay BusinessGreen editor James Murray asks, what next for the climate...

James Murray
James Murray
clock 23 December 2024 • 30 min read