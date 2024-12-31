Misha Dhanak: 'The leaders of tomorrow are from our local communities'

Stuart Stone
clock • 6 min read
Credit: Spacehive
Image:

Credit: Spacehive

CEO at community funding platform Spacehive discusses the climate impact of 'small but mighty' ideas and taking inspiration from the launch of the Eden Project

Misha Dhanak is the CEO of Spacehive, a platform that enables communities to fund projects that improve their local area from low-carbon housing and zero-waste cafes to community gardens and active transport...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

'A snapshot of climate devastation': Study claims 2024's biggest climate disasters cost $200bn

Buckinghamshire Council gives nod to 49.9MW solar project

Most read
01

'A snapshot of climate devastation': Study claims 2024's biggest climate disasters cost $200bn

30 December 2024 • 5 min read
02

The best of BusinessGreen Intelligence in 2024

30 December 2024 • 4 min read
03

Coca-Cola Company's confusing emissions claims draw fire

27 December 2024 • 4 min read
04

Defra to launch £15m fund to help tackle on-farm food waste

27 December 2024 • 3 min read
05

Government proposes tweaks to ZEV Mandate and 2030 fossil fuel car phase-out

24 December 2024 • 8 min read

More on Investment

Misha Dhanak: 'The leaders of tomorrow are from our local communities'
Investment

Misha Dhanak: 'The leaders of tomorrow are from our local communities'

CEO at community funding platform Spacehive discusses the climate impact of 'small but mighty' ideas and taking inspiration from the launch of the Eden Project

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 31 December 2024 • 6 min read
Europe's 20 biggest banks urged to clarify net zero funding plans
Investment

Europe's 20 biggest banks urged to clarify net zero funding plans

ShareAction calls on CEOs of top banks to provide detailed net zero aligned financing and investment strategies

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 19 December 2024 • 4 min read
'Water companies now need to rise to this challenge': Ofwat approves record £104bn upgrade plan
Investment

'Water companies now need to rise to this challenge': Ofwat approves record £104bn upgrade plan

Confirmation average bills are to rise 36 per cent sparks anger, but industry insists increases are essential for tackling sewage pollution

James Murray
James Murray
clock 19 December 2024 • 5 min read