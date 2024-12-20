UK wind power breezes past new record for second time in a week

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Onshore and offshore wind farms generate record 22.5GW as new data finds renewables provided over half of Britain's power during last four quarters

Britain's wind farms have sent their second record tumbling in less than a week, with blustery conditions helping power onshore and offshore turbines to a new high of 22.5GW of clean power generation in...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Brits to bin 263,000 turkeys and £32m of Secret Santa gifts this Christmas

Nesta: Heat pump energy savings over 12 days of Christmas could cook almost 3,000 turkeys

Most read
01

UK urged to endorse ISSB climate and sustainability reporting standards

19 December 2024 • 3 min read
02

Green hydrogen: 'Landmark' government contracts signed for three new UK projects

20 December 2024 • 3 min read
03

Nesta: Heat pump energy savings over 12 days of Christmas could cook almost 3,000 turkeys

20 December 2024 • 3 min read
04

Heathrow Airport launches first 'Nature Positive Plan'

20 December 2024 • 3 min read
05

'Robots aren't cheap': How circularity is driving Jaguar Land Rover's electric shift

19 December 2024 • 13 min read

More on Wind

UK wind power breezes past new record for second time in a week
Wind

UK wind power breezes past new record for second time in a week

Onshore and offshore wind farms generate record 22.5GW as new data finds renewables provided over half of Britain's power during last four quarters

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 20 December 2024 • 3 min read
Goldwind unveils 22MW deep sea wind power 'weapon'
Wind

Goldwind unveils 22MW deep sea wind power 'weapon'

Wind energy giant reveals first 22MW offshore turbine is expected to be installed in early 2025

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 19 December 2024 • 2 min read
UK wind power record breezes past 22,000MW mark for first time
Wind

UK wind power record breezes past 22,000MW mark for first time

Unprecedented 22,243MW of wind power generated on December 15, as turbines take 'centre stage' in UK clean energy mix

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 17 December 2024 • 2 min read