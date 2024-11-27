Study: Homes and businesses at greatest risk of floods face over £800m in costs by 2055

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

AXA urges government to appoint Minister for Resilience and rethink 1.5 million homes plan in wake of latest severe flooding

Homes and businesses in England with the highest chance of flooding face at least £818m in costs by 2055, a new analysis mapping areas most vulnerable to extreme weather has today claimed. According...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Government urged to extend life of nuclear power plans to help meet 2030 clean power goal

Shilpika Gautam: 'It's optimism that fuels resilience and keeps us going'

Most read
01

Study: Global EV market share tops 17 per cent, as petrol and diesel sales stall

26 November 2024 • 4 min read
02

Government urged to extend life of nuclear power plans to help meet 2030 clean power goal

26 November 2024 • 6 min read
03

EV charging firms warn government against 'foolish' ZEV mandate changes

26 November 2024 • 6 min read
04

KPMG: 95 per cent of world's biggest 250 firms already publishing carbon targets

26 November 2024 • 4 min read
05

Shilpika Gautam: 'It's optimism that fuels resilience and keeps us going'

26 November 2024 • 7 min read

More on Risk

Study: Failure to integrate climate and nature policy heightens economic risk
Risk

Study: Failure to integrate climate and nature policy heightens economic risk

First-of-its-kind analysis warns keeping nature and climate policy and transition planning separate is 'misguided'

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 20 November 2024 • 2 min read
RSA launches 'UK first' insurance cover for sustainability consultants
Risk

RSA launches 'UK first' insurance cover for sustainability consultants

Insurance firm unveils UK indemnity cover specifically designed for companies and consultants advising on climate related activities

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 19 November 2024 • 2 min read
Shell's legal victory is not the end for corporate climate litigation
Risk

Shell's legal victory is not the end for corporate climate litigation

The Hague Court of Appeal has overturned a previous verdict in 2021 which stated that Shell must reduce its CO2 emissions by 45 per cent by 2030

Harro van Asselt, University of Cambridge, and Annalisa Savaresi, University of Stirling
clock 18 November 2024 • 4 min read