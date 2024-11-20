Ofgem eyes investment fund worth up to £8bn to speed up clean power grid build-out

Michael Holder
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Britain's energy market regulator consults on Advanced Procurement Mechanism to provide allowances for transmission owners to purchase much-needed equipment and materials

Ofgem is plotting a new investment fund that would funnel between £5bn and £8bn towards cutting delays in the build-out of electricity transmission infrastructure needed to support the UK's transition...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Study: Failure to integrate climate and nature policy heightens economic risk

Wales exits plan for UK-wide deposit return recycling scheme

Most read
01

COP29: UK joins expanded coalition to phase out fossil fuel subsidies

19 November 2024 • 4 min read
02

UK launches new Global Clean Power Alliance, as COP29 talks edge forward

20 November 2024 • 9 min read
03

UK and US ink nuclear energy collaboration deal at COP29

19 November 2024 • 2 min read
04

'From billions to trillions: G20 signals support for ambitious COP29 climate finance deal

19 November 2024 • 8 min read
05

Wales exits plan for UK-wide deposit return recycling scheme

19 November 2024 • 5 min read

More on Infrastructure

Ofgem eyes investment fund worth up to £8bn to speed up clean power grid build-out
Infrastructure

Ofgem eyes investment fund worth up to £8bn to speed up clean power grid build-out

Britain's energy market regulator consults on Advanced Procurement Mechanism to provide allowances for transmission owners to purchase much-needed equipment and materials

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 20 November 2024 • 3 min read
Second 'electricity superhighway' between Scotland and England approved by Ofgem
Infrastructure

Second 'electricity superhighway' between Scotland and England approved by Ofgem

Multi-billion-pound link between Scotland and County Durham aims to help power up to two million homes with wind power

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 15 November 2024 • 4 min read
Study: Carbon capture for Energy from Waste sector could deliver £40bn economic boost
Infrastructure

Study: Carbon capture for Energy from Waste sector could deliver £40bn economic boost

New report argues that the roll out of carbon capture technology across the Energy from Waste sector could create over 14,000 jobs and slash UK emissions

James Murray
James Murray
clock 14 November 2024 • 2 min read