Global Carbon Budget: 50 per cent chance warming could consistently exceed 1.5C in 'about six years'

Stuart Stone
Stark update warns there is still 'no sign' the world has reached peak carbon emissions, meaning the Paris Agreement's 1.5C target could be consistently breached within a decade

Current emissions trajectories mean there is a 50 per cent chance global warming will exceed 1.5C consistently in about six years, researchers from the Global Carbon Budget team have warned after its latest...

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone

