Why the future of our climate will be decided beyond Baku and Belém

clock • 5 min read

Securing climate finance on the necessary scale relies on unlocking private investment in climate solutions and change in the real economy, write WWF's Manuel Pulgar Vidal and Aaron Vermeulen

At COP29 in Baku, in common with most COPs, finance will be at the top of the agenda. Negotiations around a new finance goal will be fraught. Parties argue over who should pay, who the recipients should...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

COP29: Keir Starmer confirms UK will aim to cut emissions 81 per cent by 2035

12 November 2024 • 9 min read
02

COP29: Baku Summit delivers early breakthrough on carbon market standards

12 November 2024 • 7 min read
03

'Walking the walk': Business leaders welcome UK's new climate target

12 November 2024 • 13 min read
04

EY: Businesses' 'slow crawl' towards climate goals could lead to 'devastating consequences'

12 November 2024 • 5 min read
05

COP29: Keir Starmer to unveil new Clean Industry Bonus for offshore wind industry

11 November 2024 • 5 min read

More on Investment

KPMG: Energy transition investment accelerating, but regulatory risks pose key barrier
Investment

KPMG: Energy transition investment accelerating, but regulatory risks pose key barrier

Policy measures are shaping the energy transition both as 'powerful drivers' of investment and as obstacles to progress, new study claims

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 12 November 2024 • 3 min read
Study: Corporate emissions on track to drive 2.8C of warming
Investment

Study: Corporate emissions on track to drive 2.8C of warming

Analysis of listed companies details how the clean energy transition is building momentum, but corporates are still on course to breach the goals of the Paris Agreement

James Murray
James Murray
clock 11 November 2024 • 4 min read
Are European banks' climate targets 'fit for purpose'?
Investment

Are European banks' climate targets 'fit for purpose'?

New ShareAction analysis warns big banks' current climate targets are unlikely to shift enough finance away from fossil fuels

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 05 November 2024 • 6 min read