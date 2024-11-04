Study: More 'time and resource' needed to broaden green career discussions in schools

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

More than half of teachers lack confidence discussing green job opportunities with students, new report claims

The majority of teachers say they lack the time, resources, and knowledge necessary to inform young people about green career opportunities, according to a new report released today to mark the launch...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

NESO sets out how UK can deliver a clean power system by 2030

Euro 2024: UEFA reveals tournament emissions 21 per cent lower than initial forecasts

Most read
01

Biodiversity Net Gain: Study argues tweaks could make rules twice as effective for nature

31 October 2024 • 3 min read
02

Aira launches 'Scandi style' heat pump in the UK

04 November 2024 • 3 min read
03

CBI urges Kemi Badenoch to offer solutions to help UK 'forge ahead on net zero'

04 November 2024 • 5 min read
04

Study: Property linked finance could unlock £70bn for energy efficiency upgrades

04 November 2024 • 4 min read
05

Government confirms plans for Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism

30 October 2024 • 3 min read

More on Skills

The looming green skills gap is putting every climate goal at risk
Skills

The looming green skills gap is putting every climate goal at risk

The next round of country climate plans must include explicit investments in greening the workforce, writes LinkedIn's Sue Duke

Sue Duke, LinkedIn
clock 01 November 2024 • 4 min read
Why the UK must fix its leaky green skills pipeline
Skills

Why the UK must fix its leaky green skills pipeline

Climate goals depend on green careers being made more accessible and desirable, writes The Crown Estate's Will Apps

Will Apps, The Crown Estate
clock 29 October 2024 • 4 min read
How can businesses help deliver a 'just transition'?
Skills

How can businesses help deliver a 'just transition'?

EXPLAINER: Every area of the economy will need to transform rapidly in order for the UK to hit legally binding climate targets - but how can businesses ensure everyone shares in the benefits of a green transition?

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 28 October 2024 • 17 min read