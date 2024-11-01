New fiscal rules, the UK's CBAM, and the rest of the Autumn Budget: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

BusinessGreen rounds up the most widely read stories on the site this week

Budget: Reeves reforms fiscal rules to unlock green investment surge

Historic Budget hikes taxes on businesses, private jets, and oil and gas firms, as Chancellor promises to invest to 'rebuild Britain'

 - by James Murray (@james_bg)

 

'Giving with one hand and taking away with the other': Green economy reacts to Labour's first Budget

BusinessGreen rounds up the reaction to Labour's first Budget in 14 years from green business leaders, climate campaigners, and energy and investment experts

- by BusinessGreen staff

 

Budget 2024: All the green announcements at a glance

From fuel duty freezes to new nuclear funding, BusinessGreen tracks all the green tax and spend announcements from the government's first Budget

- by Michael Holder  (@michaelholder) and Stuart Stone  (@SStone26)

 

Government confirms plans for Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism

Budget documents confirm levy on carbon intensive imports to come into effect from 1 January 2027 as originally proposed

- by James Murray (@james_bg)

 

Reports: Reeves to use first Budget to ramp up UK climate action

Chancellor tipped to boost clean energy infrastructure investment and formally instruct the Bank of England to prioritise climate action, as government signals it intends to strengthen UK net zero plans

- by James Murray (@james_bg)

Amazon tests reusable cardboard boxes in Europe

The looming green skills gap is putting every climate goal at risk

