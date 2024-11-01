New fiscal rules, the UK's CBAM, and the rest of the Autumn Budget: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

Historic Budget hikes taxes on businesses, private jets, and oil and gas firms, as Chancellor promises to invest to 'rebuild Britain'

- by James Murray (@james_bg)

BusinessGreen rounds up the reaction to Labour's first Budget in 14 years from green business leaders, climate campaigners, and energy and investment experts

- by BusinessGreen staff

From fuel duty freezes to new nuclear funding, BusinessGreen tracks all the green tax and spend announcements from the government's first Budget

- by Michael Holder (@michaelholder) and Stuart Stone (@SStone26)

Budget documents confirm levy on carbon intensive imports to come into effect from 1 January 2027 as originally proposed

- by James Murray (@james_bg)

Chancellor tipped to boost clean energy infrastructure investment and formally instruct the Bank of England to prioritise climate action, as government signals it intends to strengthen UK net zero plans

- by James Murray (@james_bg)