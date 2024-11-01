People's Partnership more than halves carbon footprint of main investment fund

Martin Richmond
clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Significant emissions cuts delivered as assets covered by People's Partnership increased by £8bn, update reveals

Pensions provider the People's Partnership has revealed it has more than halved the carbon emissions of its main investment fund in 12 months, as it published its latest Taskforce on Climate-related Financial...

Martin Richmond
Survey: UK pension funds plan to ramp up investment in renewables over next five years

Study: Majority of UK pension providers have 'inadequate' climate plans

