Monthly Boiler Upgrade Scheme grant applications almost triple year-on-year

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
An Aira heat pump | Credit: Aira
Image:

An Aira heat pump | Credit: Aira

DESNZ figures for September reveal another bumper month for applications to grant scheme, as Autumn Budget confirms plans to increase funding for scheme

Monthly applications to the government's Boiler Upgrade Scheme have almost tripled over the course of a year, with the latest govenment statistics revealing that 3,223 households applied for a grant to...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Green groups urge new Water Commission to seize 'golden opportunity' for industry reset

'A clear win-win': TfL looks for partner to build solar farms to power Tube network

Most read
01

Three things businesses should consider for electricity procurement in the energy transition

29 October 2024 • 5 min read
02

Government confirms plans for Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism

30 October 2024 • 3 min read
03

Budget 2024: All the green announcements at a glance

30 October 2024 • 12 min read
04

Was it Al Gore or Jimmy Carter who lost the first big US battle for the climate?

31 October 2024 • 4 min read
05

Government consults on new Scope 3 emissions guidance for UK oil and gas projects

31 October 2024 • 4 min read

More on Buildings

England's 'first-ever' heat network zones to share almost £6m government funding
Buildings

England's 'first-ever' heat network zones to share almost £6m government funding

Low carbon heat projects in Leeds, Plymouth, Bristol, Stockport, Sheffield and London to receive a share of £5.8m support

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 28 October 2024 • 3 min read
Grosvenor Property UK confirms it has cut emissions by a quarter
Buildings

Grosvenor Property UK confirms it has cut emissions by a quarter

Property developer and owner publishes 2023 sustainability update, detailing how it has reduced emissions by 26 per cent since 2019

Amber Rolt
clock 25 October 2024 • 3 min read
Earls Court Development Company secures SBTi approval for net zero targets
Buildings

Earls Court Development Company secures SBTi approval for net zero targets

EXCLUSIVE: London developer reveals plans to reduce carbon emissions and impact on the environment through development of 44-acre Earls Court site

Amber Rolt
clock 24 October 2024 • 3 min read