Government consults on new Scope 3 emissions guidance for UK oil and gas projects

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Draft guidance sets out elements that must be included in environmental statements for new drilling projects when assessing emissions from the end use of oil and gas

The government has published draft requirements for offshore fossil fuel developers to provide more granular detail on the Scope 3 emissions impact of any planned new oil and gas projects, in a move which...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

IEMA welcomes six new corporate partners including Sodexo and Adecco UK

Budget 2024: All the green announcements at a glance

Most read
01

Budget: Reeves reforms fiscal rules to unlock green investment surge

30 October 2024 • 9 min read
02

'Giving with one hand and taking away with the other': Green economy reacts to Labour's first Budget

30 October 2024 • 18 min read
03

Reports: Reeves to use first Budget to ramp up UK climate action

30 October 2024 • 4 min read
04

Government confirms plans for Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism

30 October 2024 • 3 min read
05

Budget 2024: All the green announcements at a glance

30 October 2024 • 12 min read

More on Energy

Brookfield agrees £1.75bn deal for stake in four of Ørsted's UK offshore wind farms
Energy

Brookfield agrees £1.75bn deal for stake in four of Ørsted's UK offshore wind farms

Mark Carney's asset management firm swoops for 12.45 per cent stake in operational Hornsea 1, Hornsea 2, Walney Extension and Burbo Bank Extension projects

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 31 October 2024 • 2 min read
IEA: Global clean tech market set to be worth $2tr a year by 2035
Energy

IEA: Global clean tech market set to be worth $2tr a year by 2035

Global market for key clean technologies expected to triple over next decade, surpassing the oil and gas industry in the process

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 30 October 2024 • 4 min read
Three things businesses should consider for electricity procurement in the energy transition
Energy

Three things businesses should consider for electricity procurement in the energy transition

Industry Voice: By taking more control of their electricity demand, businesses can contribute to a more sustainable energy future while also reaping major financial benefits, according to Bryt Energy

Bryt Energy
clock 29 October 2024 • 5 min read