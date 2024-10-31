IEMA welcomes six new corporate partners including Sodexo and Adecco UK

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Kinly, University College Birmingham, Hartpury University and College, Qatar Free Zones also become latest organisations to join environmental professionals membership body

The Institute of Environmental Management and Assessment (IEMA) has welcomed six new corporate members, including academic institutions, regulatory bodies, and service providers across the facilities management...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Budget 2024: All the green announcements at a glance

'Once in a generation opportunity': Wildlife Trusts reach agreement buy Rothbury Estate

Most read
01

Budget: Reeves reforms fiscal rules to unlock green investment surge

30 October 2024 • 9 min read
02

'Giving with one hand and taking away with the other': Green economy reacts to Labour's first Budget

30 October 2024 • 18 min read
03

Reports: Reeves to use first Budget to ramp up UK climate action

30 October 2024 • 4 min read
04

Government confirms plans for Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism

30 October 2024 • 3 min read
05

Budget 2024: All the green announcements at a glance

30 October 2024 • 12 min read

More on Management

How people around the world are using courts to question whether climate policies are fair
Management

How people around the world are using courts to question whether climate policies are fair

So-called 'just transition litigation' focuses on the social justice implications of climate policies, according to University of Stirling lecturer Annalisa Savaresi and Joana Setzer from LSE's Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment...

Annalisa Savaresi, University of Stirling, and Joana Setzer, LSE
clock 30 October 2024 • 4 min read
How water companies can navigate increased litigation risk
Management

How water companies can navigate increased litigation risk

A landmark Supreme Court ruling this summer means water companies could face a raft of legal challenges over pollution, writes Paul Hastings' Ruth Knox

Ruth Knox, Paul Hastings
clock 30 October 2024 • 5 min read
Jenny Garbis: 'Creating tangible change is hard because climate change is a gradual disaster'
Management

Jenny Garbis: 'Creating tangible change is hard because climate change is a gradual disaster'

Apprentice candidate turned green entrepreneur discusses how consumers care about the climate in theory, but that doesn't mean they will automatically stop buying fast fashion or going to steak restaurants in practice

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 29 October 2024 • 7 min read