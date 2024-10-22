'We have to spread that story': Gousto CEO eyes stronger green focus meal kit marketing

Michael Holder
clock • 5 min read
Timo Boldt, Gousto CEO, at the Net Zero Festival | Credit: Naomi Gabrielle Photography
Image:

Timo Boldt, Gousto CEO, at the Net Zero Festival | Credit: Naomi Gabrielle Photography

Net Zero Festival: Founder and CEO of home meal kit delivery firm Timo Boldt also says that while veganism has plateaued, flexitarian diets are on the rise

Food companies can provide healthier meals, wider choice, and greater convenience for consumers while at the same time lowering emissions from their products, the founder of one of the UK's leading home...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

London Stadium goes for gold with £4.35m solar roof project

Lift off? Space Solar strikes deal to beam power from orbit to Iceland by 2030

Most read
01

Government confirms CfD boost for UK's ageing onshore wind farms

21 October 2024 • 4 min read
02

London Stadium goes for gold with £4.35m solar roof project

22 October 2024 • 3 min read
03

How the future of the UK hydrogen sector remains 'riddled with uncertainties'

21 October 2024 • 5 min read
04

Study: EVs and heat pumps cut UK fossil fuel use by 14 million barrels of oil in 2023

21 October 2024 • 4 min read
05

'A real gamechanger': NESO tasked with developing UK-wide energy infrastructure blueprint for 2050

22 October 2024 • 3 min read

More on Supply chain

Cocoa Coalition urges EU to adopt deforestation regulation 'as speedily as possible'
Supply chain

Cocoa Coalition urges EU to adopt deforestation regulation 'as speedily as possible'

Ferrero, Hershey, Nestlé, Tony’s Chocolonely, and Unilever among firms voicing opposition to proposals to delay EUDR by 12 months

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 18 October 2024 • 3 min read
Nowhere to hide: Planet Tracker warns company supply chains are increasingly visible
Supply chain

Nowhere to hide: Planet Tracker warns company supply chains are increasingly visible

'Nature footprinting' study stresses importance of corporate investment in supply chain traceability in response to external tracking and more robust regulations

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 16 October 2024 • 2 min read
Pizza Hut cuts US dairy emissions by 10 per cent in one year
Supply chain

Pizza Hut cuts US dairy emissions by 10 per cent in one year

The franchise now sources 60 per cent of its US milk from farms using practices aimed at cutting methane and carbon dioxide emissions 30 per cent by 2030

Heather Clancy, Trellis
clock 11 October 2024 • 3 min read