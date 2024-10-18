UK green shipping innovations win share of £8m in government funding

Michael Holder
clock • 4 min read
UK green shipping innovations win share of £8m in government funding

Government announces funding for 32 projects ranging from green shipping corridor studies and autonomous vessels to multi-use drones and smart route planning systems

A raft of green shipping innovations, including autonomous vessels, multi-use drones, and smart maritime route planning systems, have collectively been handed £8m in funding to further develop and test...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Review urges UK to act quickly to grasp net zero transition finance opportunity

Climate Action 100+: Can investors really convince the world's biggest emitters to decarbonise?

Most read
01

National Wealth Fund, Barclays, and Lloyds pledge £1bn for social housing retrofit projects

17 October 2024 • 4 min read
02

'Bluetooth for energy': Octopus alliance aims to simplify integration of millions of clean tech devices

17 October 2024 • 2 min read
03

Aviva backs nature restoration firm Nattergal in £40m seed funding round

17 October 2024 • 2 min read
04

UK and Scottish governments ink agreement to boost clean energy investment

17 October 2024 • 5 min read
05

Amazon pledges to build 5GW of small modular reactors

17 October 2024 • 4 min read

More on Marine

'Centre of zero carbon marine engineering': £60m green upgrade of Pembroke Port unveiled
Marine

'Centre of zero carbon marine engineering': £60m green upgrade of Pembroke Port unveiled

Government-backed project aims to transform historic dockyard into ‘world leading’ hub for wind, wave and tidal power and deliver 1,800 jobs

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 22 August 2024 • 5 min read
Isle of Wight ferry operator Red Jet to add electric vessel to fleet
Marine

Isle of Wight ferry operator Red Jet to add electric vessel to fleet

First zero-emission vessel between South Coast and Isle of Wight announced through a partnership with Red Funnel and Artemis Technologies

Amber Rolt
clock 03 July 2024 • 2 min read
'In danger of drifting': Does UK shipping decarbonisation policy need a refresh?
Marine

'In danger of drifting': Does UK shipping decarbonisation policy need a refresh?

Environment Audit Committee urges next government to deliver updated Clean Maritime Plan within three months of new Parliamentary term setting out clear decarbonisation goals and clean fuel policies

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 29 May 2024 • 6 min read