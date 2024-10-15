Net Zero Festival 2024: Last chance to register to attend

There is now just one week left to register as one of thousands of delegates attending the UK's leading event for green business leaders at London's Business Design Centre

The Net Zero Festival 2024 is now almost upon us, with just one week left to register your attendance for what promises to be the UK's top green business event of the year.

Taking place over two days from 22-23 October next week, the Net Zero Festival 2024 will once again welcome thousands of attendees to London's Business Design Centre in Islington to grapple with the mission-critical challenge of accelerating the transition to a net zero, nature-positive economy.

For a chance to be one of them, there is now just one week left for delegates to register for the Festival, which will bring together over 3,000 industry executives, clean tech suppliers, sustainable investors, environmental advocates, and politicians to cooperatively explore ways to drive decarbonisation and nature recovery.

Now in its fifth year, the Net Zero Festival remains free to attend and will feature over 100 expert speakers, scores of exhibitors, and a series of keynote speeches, panel discussions, case studies, and workshops across four stages: Inspiration, Action, Engage, and Showcase.

Acting chief executive of the UK's Climate Change Committee, James Richardson, is set to provide the keynote opening speech, while delegates will also hear from keynote speakers including Ecotricity founder and green entrepreneur Dale Vince, and a closing keynote from TV presenter, author and explorer Simon Reeve on the Inspiration stage.

Plus, a new BusinessGreen Intelligence stage for our members will provide an exclusive set of deep-dive sessions, offering detailed insights into how to develop a best-in-class net zero strategy.

As well as numerous networking opportunities, case studies and entertainment, there will also be the opportunity for delegates to acquire CPD points.

Don't miss out: To register for your place at this event, please click here

For any assistance with registering, please contact Sabrina Rodrigues.

'Free electricity': EDF teams up with Ideal Heating for new heat pump offer

Survey: ESG appetite among investors drops for third consecutive year

