Zonal pricing rows and CCC's new CEO: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

Trade bodies urge government to rule out regional pricing proposals, arguing they could undermine clean energy investment, but supporters of reforms accuse industry groups of 'corporatist lobbying'.

- by James Murray (@james_bg)

CEO of Energy UK to take up new role at the Climate Change Committee from 11 November.

- by James Murray (@james_bg)

All the winners and highly commended entries from the inaugural Women in Green Business Awards.

- BusinessGreen staff

Cap and floor scheme designed to turbocharge investment in capital intensive energy storage projects that are critical to Labour's 2030 clean power mission.

- by Cecilia Keating (@cecilia_keating)

Funding and industry agreements set to kick start series of carbon capture, transport, and storage projects across the North East and North West of England from 2028.

- by Michael Holder (@michaelholder)

Keep up to date with all the latest green business news by signing up to the free Daily and Weekly BusinessGreen Newsletters.