Zonal pricing rows and CCC's new CEO: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

Row erupts over government's zonal pricing proposals
Trade bodies urge government to rule out regional pricing proposals, arguing they could undermine clean energy investment, but supporters of reforms accuse industry groups of 'corporatist lobbying'.
- by James Murray (@james_bg)
Emma Pinchbeck confirmed as new Climate Change Committee chief executive
CEO of Energy UK to take up new role at the Climate Change Committee from 11 November.
- by James Murray (@james_bg)
Women in Green Business Awards 2024: And the winner is…
All the winners and highly commended entries from the inaugural Women in Green Business Awards.
- BusinessGreen staff
Labour confirms revenue support scheme for long duration energy storage projects
Cap and floor scheme designed to turbocharge investment in capital intensive energy storage projects that are critical to Labour's 2030 clean power mission.
- by Cecilia Keating (@cecilia_keating)
'Reigniting our industrial heartlands': Government confirms £22bn funding for carbon capture hubs
Funding and industry agreements set to kick start series of carbon capture, transport, and storage projects across the North East and North West of England from 2028.
- by Michael Holder (@michaelholder)
