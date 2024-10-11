Book and claim systems can help scale sustainable aviation fuels

clock • 4 min read

The formal recognition of book and claim as a form of corporate emissions reporting can accelerate the decarbonisation of aviation, argues Shell Aviation's Raman Ojha

Sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) is seen as a key lever in achieving the International Civil Aviation Organization's long-term aspirational goal of net zero carbon emissions for international aviation by...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

'Climate change is to blame': England suffers one of its worst harvests on record

10 October 2024 • 5 min read
02

Government hails £24bn in private sector backing for UK clean power mission

10 October 2024 • 6 min read
03

Labour launches new infrastructure authority to 'get a grip' on delays

10 October 2024 • 2 min read
04

BusinessGreen Intelligence Whitepaper: How to participate in the PPA boom

10 October 2024 • 1 min read
05

England and Northern Ireland deposit return scheme will not collect glass bottles, government confirms

11 October 2024 • 3 min read

More on Carbon Accounting

CDP launches data reporting tool for first-time disclosers
Carbon Accounting

CDP launches data reporting tool for first-time disclosers

Critical Datapoints Spreadsheet aimed at helping SMEs prepare for growing wave of climate and environmental risk reporting requirements

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 16 September 2024 • 2 min read
How 'Scope 4' emissions can help and hinder sustainability efforts
Carbon Accounting

How 'Scope 4' emissions can help and hinder sustainability efforts

Companies seeking to report 'avoided emissions' will need to tread carefully through the greenwash minefield

Joel Makower, Trellis
clock 06 September 2024 • 5 min read
CDP extends company disclosure deadline amid 'technical issues'
Carbon Accounting

CDP extends company disclosure deadline amid 'technical issues'

Non-profit apologises for 'inconvenience' caused by technical issues on its newly-launched disclosure platform, as it shifts reporting window and scoring dates

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 21 August 2024 • 2 min read