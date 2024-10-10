Government hails £24bn in private sector backing for UK clean power mission

James Murray
clock • 6 min read
Government hails £24bn in private sector backing for UK clean power mission

Fresh commitments from Iberdrola, Orsted, Macquarie, and Greenvolt hailed as major vote of confidence in government's net zero vision

The government has today welcomed a "tidal wave" of new clean energy investment in the UK, after a group of global firms confirmed plans to collectively invest a total of £24bn in various solar, wind,...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

What do top CEOs want from COP29?

Nestle pilots paper Quality Street tub

Most read
01

Analysis: Rapid EV adoption could unlock £16bn boost to UK economy

10 October 2024 • 5 min read
02

Labour confirms revenue support scheme for long duration energy storage projects

10 October 2024 • 3 min read
03

Labour launches new infrastructure authority to 'get a grip' on delays

10 October 2024 • 2 min read
04

'Climate change is to blame': England suffers one of its worst harvests on record

10 October 2024 • 5 min read
05

WWF: Average wildlife populations have fallen 73 per cent in 50 years

10 October 2024 • 6 min read

More on Investment

LSE: 85 per cent of banks are open to financing new coal projects
Investment

LSE: 85 per cent of banks are open to financing new coal projects

Transition Pathway Initiative Centre warns banks are failing to enact robust met zero strategies that align with climate targets

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 08 October 2024 • 3 min read
US 'green bank' makes first investment - $32m for 18 solar plants in Arkansas
Investment

US 'green bank' makes first investment - $32m for 18 solar plants in Arkansas

The National Clean Investment Fund announced its first project this week, prioritising local economies and clean energy development

Leah Garden, Trellis
clock 04 October 2024 • 3 min read
Abrdn rebrands two investment index ranges head of SDR anti-greenwashing rules
Investment

Abrdn rebrands two investment index ranges head of SDR anti-greenwashing rules

Investor says it will not seek an SDR label for its MyFolio ranges, but stresses overall investment objective and risk profiles will largely remain unchanged

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 02 October 2024 • 2 min read