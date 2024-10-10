Nestle pilots paper Quality Street tub

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
Credit: Nestle
Image:

Credit: Nestle

Iconic Christmas brand aims to help slash plastic waste with new recyclable paper design

The Christmas supermarket aisle - which has already made an appearance in many stores - is set to feature a new arrival this year in the form of a first-of-its-kind paper Quality Street tub. The iconic...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

What do top CEOs want from COP29?

From volcanic plumes to mining waste: Research funding aims to tap unlikely sources of rare minerals

Most read
01

Analysis: Rapid EV adoption could unlock £16bn boost to UK economy

10 October 2024 • 5 min read
02

Labour confirms revenue support scheme for long duration energy storage projects

10 October 2024 • 3 min read
03

Labour launches new infrastructure authority to 'get a grip' on delays

10 October 2024 • 2 min read
04

'Climate change is to blame': England suffers one of its worst harvests on record

10 October 2024 • 5 min read
05

WWF: Average wildlife populations have fallen 73 per cent in 50 years

10 October 2024 • 6 min read

More on Recycling

B&Q launches revamped range of refurbished tools
Recycling

B&Q launches revamped range of refurbished tools

Kingfisher-owned retailer announces online 'Refurbed by B&Q' range and expands tool hire service

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 02 October 2024 • 2 min read
Reports: BT Group reels in £105m from first ever recycling deal for leftover copper cables
Recycling

Reports: BT Group reels in £105m from first ever recycling deal for leftover copper cables

Telco giant confident of recovering some 200,000 tonnes of copper from old legacy network over the next decade, reports claim

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 30 September 2024 • 3 min read
A textiles EPR scheme can make businesses responsible for the waste they produce
Recycling

A textiles EPR scheme can make businesses responsible for the waste they produce

Second hand clothes may have gone mainstream - but we still have a long way to go to fix our textile waste problem, writes Baroness Jenkin of Kennington

Baroness Jenkin of Kennington
clock 26 September 2024 • 5 min read