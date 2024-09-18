Over 650 farms assessed to provide new environmental baseline

Lloyds Banking Group and Soil Association Exchange have today published two new reports based on one of the most comprehensive assessments to date of the environmental performance of British farms.

Soil Association Exchange, a consultancy spun out from the Soil Association and backed by Lloyds Banking Group, said it has now assessed 685 farms across the UK covering nearly 240,000 hectares. The first-of-its-kind audit has generated baseline data on the farms' soil health, carbon sinks, biodiversity, and animal welfare.

The results provide a picture of British agriculture's environmental impacts, with performance varying hugely based on farm type and the sustainable practices adopted.

The baseline audits are accompanied by recommendations for each farm on how it can improve its environmental performance.

"The advice we give to farmers is bespoke and grounded in the ambitions of the farm," the report states. "Our most common conversations focus on soil health, hedgerow management and the use of cover crops and herbal leys.

"Actions being taken by farmers upon receipt of their Exchange report and advice include hedgerow management, cover cropping, and crop rotation. Applying for an SFI (Sustainable Farming Incentive) is the third most common action being taken, revealing the potential of the Exchange platform to help farmers understand and unlock funding."

Joseph Gridley, CEO of Soil Association Exchange, said: "Farmers are on the frontline of climate change and biodiversity loss, but they are also key to the solution. Every farm is different, so support is essential to help farmers navigate the complexities of sustainable farming... From our research and the quantity and breadth of farms audited in the study, the need to adopt environmental measurement at scale is clear. Baselining UK farms with a common methodology provides a route forwards and addresses the real risk of inaction and scepticism in collating data."

Separately, Lloyds Banking Group published a report setting out "a way forward for British farms", which explores how farms can access finance, subsidies, and best practice advice that can help them deliver environmental improvements.

The two organisations also announced they have teamed up to deliver a new pilot project, which will pool funding from a range of supply chain businesses that have committed to making payments to farmers over sustained periods to support them in transitioning to more sustainable practices. Environmental outcomes from these funding programmes will then be monitored and verified using the Soil Association Exchange platform, providing supply chain partners with evidence of how the initiatives are helping them make progress towards their Scope 3 value chain emissions targets.

"The partnership between Lloyds Banking Group and the Soil Association Exchange is the most ambitious of its kind, focusing on a holistic view of farming's environmental impact," said Lee Reeves, UK head of agriculture at Lloyds Bank. "Our reports showcase the opportunity to deliver actionable insights that help farmers improve practices to become more resilient, while also securing long-term profit. Sustainable farming is not just about reducing environmental impact - it's about securing the future of the entire UK farming and food supply chain.

"Farmers need consistent support, reliable data, and financial incentives to make this transition successful. These reports set out a clear, data-driven pathway towards sustainable farming and a blueprint for environmental measurement that could be adopted more widely, giving UK farmers the confidence to thrive long-term, both economically and environmentally."

The new reports come amidst an intense debate over the government's plans to support sustainable farming initiatives, following reports it is considering cutting the budget for its flagship green farming subsidy scheme by £100m following three years of underspend.

Farming groups have warned that if the government funding is scaled back the industry will struggle to deliver on its net zero and nature targets.

