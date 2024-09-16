IEMA launches #GreenSkillsAtCOP campaign ahead of COP Summits

Business groups urge governments at upcoming COP16 Biodiversity Summit and COP29 Climate Summit to prioritise tackling looming global green skills gap

The Institute of Environmental Management & Assessment (IEMA) has today launched a new international campaign calling on governments to use the upcoming COP16 Biodiversity Summit and the COP29 Climate Summit to revitalise efforts to tackle worsening green skills shortages across the global economy.

The #GreenSkillsAtCOP campaign has secured support from a broad coalition of businesses and environmental groups, including The Wildlife Trusts, the RSPB, the British Chambers of Commerce, and manufacturing trade body Make UK. It argues the UN COP processes have to date struggled to adequately address a "critical gap" in the global response to the climate and biodiversity crises by failing to prioritise the development of a green skills base.

The launch of the campaign coincides with an event this evening at the Colombian Embassy in London ahead of Colombia's hosting of the COP16 Biodiversity Summit next month. The COP16 Summit will be followed in November by the COP29 Climate Summit in Baku, Azerbaijan.

IEMA, which represents almost 22,000 environmental and sustainability professionals around the world, said the campaign would push both Summits to "prioritise the development of green skills, without which the transition to net zero and a resilient planet will be unachievable".

"At the upcoming COP16 Biodiversity Summit in Colombia and the COP29 Climate Summit in Azerbaijan, countries are going to be asked to develop or update their national action plans," said Sarah Mukherjee, CEO of IEMA. "These plans set out how countries will deliver positive outcomes for nature and climate; including setting targets, developing policies, and allocating funding.

"Yet a commitment to green skills has so far been conspicuous by its absence. We are advocating that a vital aspect in delivering these action plans is investing in and developing the right education, skills and training to ensure every countries workforce can deliver on their biodiversity and climate targets."

The campaign has been developed in partnership with agency Content With Purpose (CWP), and will include a range of content and real-world case studies.

Max Smith, founder and managing director at CWP, said: "The #GreenSkillsAtCOP campaign is about more than just meeting targets. It's about equipping the global workforce with the skills needed to drive meaningful change. As the climate and biodiversity crises escalate, we're proud to partner with IEMA to push for the integration of green skills, ensuring that nations are prepared to implement their commitments effectively."

The campaign follows repeated warnings from across the green economy that skills shortages threaten to become one of the main barriers to the net zero transition, with many sectors reporting difficulties in hiring skilled workers.

Last year, a global study from social media platform LinkedIn found that just one in eight employees on the platform have one or more 'green skills'. While the share of LinkedIn members with green skills is growing year-on-year by almost 8.5 per cent, this supply is being exceeded by soaring demand for green talent, the company said.

Speaking at the time, Allen Blue, co-founder and vice president for product management at the company, said there was "a sustainable skills shortage in every country and every industry around the world". "While companies are hiring for green roles there simply aren't enough people with the skills needed to meet our climate needs," he added. "Unless we tackle this challenge urgently, we simply will not meet net zero targets."

In further COP news, the Guardian reported today that UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy is set to appoint new special envoys for nature and climate.  

The move forms part of a concerted effort from the new government to bolster the UK's standing at the international COP negotiations, after the Conservative government dropped the role of climate envoy and was widely seen to be diluting the UK's climate policy efforts.  

