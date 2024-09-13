ZeroAvia lands £20m funding boost from Scottish National Investment Bank

ZeroAvia has announced its latest Series C funding round has hit $150m after it secured £20m in funding from the Scottish National Investment Bank, marking the impact investor's first investment in hydrogen-based technology and the sustainable aviation sector.

According to the zero emissions flight specialist, the fresh investment will be used to support its burgeoning aerospace supply chain in Scotland as the firm looks to create a manufacturing facility in the country.

The Scottish National Investment Bank joins the likes of American Airlines, International Airlines Group, and ITOCHU Corporation in backing the zero emission aviation firm this year.

Co-led by Airbus, Barclays Sustainable Impact Capital, and NEOM Investment Fund, with the UK Infrastructure Bank joining as a cornerstone-level investor, the ZeroAvia's latest funding round also secured further investment from existing backers including Alaska Airlines and Amazon's Climate Pledge Fund.

"We have closed an exceptionally strong financing round to help us deliver the clean future of flight for the entirety of aviation," said Val Miftakhov, ZeroAvia founder and CEO. "As a purpose-driven impact investor, the Bank is an ideal partner for ZeroAvia.

"Scotland's ambitious net zero targets, its strategic focus on hydrogen and its strong existing aerospace skills base make it an attractive place for ZeroAvia's UK production operations as we scale into a major aerospace manufacturer."

ZeroAvia has already flight tested a prototype of its first ZA600-engine aboard a Dornier 228 aircraft at its UK base, with the application for certification underway with the Civil Aviation Authority.

The company has also performed advanced ground tests in the US and UK for the key building block technologies for its ZA2000 system capable of supporting up to 80-seat regional aircraft, and is selling its component technology - including electric motors and fuel cell power generation systems - to other electric aviation innovators.

Moreover, ZeroAvia has signed a number of agreements with major partners, including a conditional purchase agreement with American Airlines for 100 hydrogen-electric engines to power its regional jet aircrafts with zero emission engines and an agreement to supply 22 hydrogen-electric plane engines to fledgling electric airline start-up Ecojet.

In total, the firm has more than 2,000 pre-orders for hydrogen-electric engines and component technologies.

"Decarbonising aviation is one of the key environmental challenges we face, and it is fundamental to the net zero transition," said Robin Tayal, investment director at Scottish National Investment Bank. "We are pleased to address it by investing in ZeroAvia, enabling critical research and manufacturing.

"We are particularly encouraged by the potential of its technology to provide sustainable connectivity in the Highlands and Islands."

