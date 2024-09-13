L'Oréal investment in Abolis to fund new generation of bio-based beauty ingredients

Global beauty brand L'Oréal has inked a tri-party agreement with biotech innovator Abolis and global manufacturer Evonik to develop a new generation of sustainable ingredients for beauty products.

As part of the deal, L'Oreal has made a minority investment in Abolis as part of the French biotech start up's €35m Series A funding round to help fund research and development into finding new ways of making beauty products that are better for people and planet.

It is hoped the agreement will ultimately see sustainable ingredients produced at the scale needed to satisfy global demand and accelerate the Group's 'L'Oréal for the Future' commitments to use bio-based ingredients in its beauty formulations.

The investment will allow Abolis to expand the development of its microbe-powered solutions for industries ranging from food and healthcare to cosmetics and chemistry. The firm uses micro-organisms to enhance products ranging from skincare and makeup to UV-filters and coloration while addressing environmental challenges.

The announcement represents a new phase in L'Oréal and Abolis' collaboration which began in 2020 and led to an extended lab set-up in 2022. Moreover, it builds upon L'Oréal's track record of working with microorganisms, dating back to its use of thermal plankton for cosmetic use in 1994.

"We are thrilled to receive this round of funding which will allow us to take the next step in pushing the boundaries of innovation in biotechnology," said Cyrille Pauthenier, CEO of Abolis Biotechnologies. "Our collaboration with L'Oréal and Evonik will empower us to create ground breaking solutions tailored to drive the sustainable transformation of the industries we serve including beauty, nutrition and healthcare."

L'Oréal Groupe invests more than €1bn in research and innovation each year - a large percentage of which contributes towards its work on sustainable biotechnologies. For example, the firm has also invested in low-carbon microalgae farm specialists Microphyt, cell-free ingredient manufacturer Debut Bio, and embarked on a sustainable ingredient joint venture with Unilever and Kao on Geo.

The L'Oréal Green Sciences Incubator also launched in early 2023 and has featured start-ups such as French synthetic plant cell biology specialist Algentech, Belgian fungal technologies firm Novobiom, and American-French AI-controlled biofarms operator Interstellar.

"We are proud to invest in Abolis and expand our collaboration, working together as a tight ecosystem alongside our historical partner, Evonik," said Barbara Lavernos, deputy chief executive officer in charge of research, innovation and technology at L'Oréal Groupe. "By mobilising our respective companies' research, innovation and manufacturing capabilities and expertise, we are building an end-to-end value chain that we believe has tremendous potential to be a game-changer in bio-based ingredients for beauty."

News of L'Oréal's latest minority investment also comes after the firm completed the acquisition of Lactobio, a probiotic and microbiome research company based in Copenhagen, in December.

"We are honored to be selected by L'Oréal as their industrial-scale manufacturer of choice for this endeavour, building on a long-standing and expanded relationship between Evonik and L'Oréal," said Ute Schick, head of business line care solutions at Evonik. "We are excited to be part of bringing new, blockbuster sustainable ingredients to the global market alongside L'Oréal and Abolis."

