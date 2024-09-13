Royal Academy of Engineering launches £150m funding scheme for climate innovators

Michael Holder
clock • 2 min read
Credit: Royal Academy of Engineering
Image:

Credit: Royal Academy of Engineering

Green Future Fellowships scheme aims to support up to 50 scientists, engineers, and innovators with £3m each to help scale their climate solutions

The Royal Academy of Engineering has launched a major new green fellowship scheme that will see it hand out £150m over the next five years to innovative ideas and technologies aimed at slashing greenhouse gas emissions and improving society's ability to adapt to climate change.

The Green Future Fellowships scheme aims to award "50 of the best ideas and scalable technologies" for tackling the climate crisis up to £3m each in government funding to help develop and deploy their ideas over the coming a decade, the Academy announced yesterday.

It said the fellowships would aim to support at least 50 innovators, scientists, researchers and engineers, reaching 10 individuals a year for five years. It will provide funding and tailored support to help recipients transform their ideas and existing initiatives into commercially viable climate solutions.

"The climate and sustainability crisis is the challenge of our generation, requiring era-defining solutions to be developed and deployed at scale and with urgency," said Dr Hayaatun Sillem, CEO of the Royal Academy of Engineering.

"The Green Future Fellowships programme provides a new opportunity to do just that, providing the flexible, long-term support required to accelerate scalable and commercially viable climate innovations at all stages of development."

The announcement came alongside the results of a new survey of 2,000 UK adults published by the Royal Academy of Engineering in which almost two-thirds of respondents said more needed to be done to scale up existing solutions to the climate crisis.

Carried out by pollster Opinium, the survey found around seven out of 10 respondents felt engineers were essential for developing climate adaptation and decarbonisation solutions, while 63 per cent said the UK needed more engineers to help tackle climate change.

Elsewhere, respondents listed zero carbon electricity, more efficient recycling and reuse of plastics and metals, and recovering waste heat and energy as the top three areas where they felt the biggest impact could be made in the battle against climate change.

Science Minister Lord Patrick Vallance said the £150m funding provided by the government for the fellowships would support the UK's aims to become a "clean energy superpower" and build a net zero emissions economy by 2050.

"Investing in innovation at every stage will give some of our most impressive researchers the support they need to help the UK tackle global issues like climate change, generate prosperity and improve the lives of hard-working people, across the UK, for many years to come," he said.

Applications for the first wave of fellowships close on 5 November. Successful applicants will become Green Future Fellows for the 10-year duration of the award. They must locate their work within the UK and their innovations must also provide tangible domestic benefits alongside any global impacts, the government said.

You can now sign up to attend the fifth annual Net Zero Festival, which will be hosted by BusinessGreen on October 22-23 at the Business Design Centre in London.

Related Topics

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

CBI head laments 'frustrating' wait for clarity on UK's net zero policy frameworks

UNDO secures 'global first' carbon removals financing deal

Most read
01

Study: Half of Brits would prefer a low carbon home, but many are 'confused' by cleantech

12 September 2024 • 5 min read
02

UNDO secures 'global first' carbon removals financing deal

12 September 2024 • 5 min read
03

CBI head laments 'frustrating' wait for clarity on UK's net zero policy frameworks

12 September 2024 • 7 min read
04

Carbon offsetting and the SBTi: How to solve a problem like corporate supply chain emissions

11 September 2024 • 21 min read
05

Octopus Electric Vehicles and Fully Charged Show launch new body to tackle EV 'misinformation'

11 September 2024 • 3 min read

More on Technology

Royal Academy of Engineering launches £150m funding scheme for climate innovators
Technology

Royal Academy of Engineering launches £150m funding scheme for climate innovators

Green Future Fellowships scheme aims to support up to 50 scientists, engineers, and innovators with £3m each to help scale their climate solutions

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 13 September 2024 • 2 min read
West Yorkshire's £8.1bn green economy tipped for 'massive growth'
Technology

West Yorkshire's £8.1bn green economy tipped for 'massive growth'

Government-backed report values region's green technologies and services sector at £8.1bn and forecasts further growth of more than a third by 2026

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 11 September 2024 • 3 min read
Tem. secures £10.5m investment in support of renewable energy AI platform
Technology

Tem. secures £10.5m investment in support of renewable energy AI platform

Clean energy transactions platform completed Series A round with funding from leading VCs and angel investors Holly and Sam Branson

James Murray
James Murray
clock 11 September 2024 • 2 min read