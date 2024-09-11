Octopus Electric Vehicles and Fully Charged Show launch new body to tackle EV 'misinformation'

Octopus Electric Vehicles and the Fully Charged Show have joined forces to launch Electric Vehicles UK, a new agency to educate consumers about electric vehicles (EVs) and tackle the misinformation that continues to hamper the market.

Hosted by actor, author and presenter Robert Llewellyn, the Fully Charged Show has amassed a global audience in excess of four million consumers, generated more than 200 million views, and launched a series of spin-off consumer trade shows. Octopus Electric Vehicles, meanwhile, currently offers EV leasing from 33 different brands as well as access to over 850,000 public charge points across Europe.

The new collaboration marks the beginning of a drive to provide greater clarity on the benefits of switching to EVs, amidst fears demand for EVs is starting to slow in some key markets.

The most recent data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) claimed the UK's EV market continued an impressive recent run of form in August, with industry figures confirming sales of new zero emission models rose 10 per cent year-on-year last month.

But the trade body has warned the market is unlikely to hit the target set through the Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) Mandate for 22 per cent of new cars sold this year to be EVs, and there are concerns that the sector could struggle to maintain impressive recent growth rates as the market moves beyond the initial wave of early adopters. Campaigners have also warned that efforts to drive mainstream adoption of EVs are being hampered by misinformation around the cost and performance of EVs.

Satisfaction among EV drivers remains high, the partners said, with new research from Octopus claiming that 96 per cent of EV owners plan to buy another electric car, while almost half of non-EV drivers would like their next car to be electric.

Yet prospective buyers are looking for more trusted information and experts to help them make the switch, Electric Vehicles UK's founders claimed.

Launched at Octopus HQ in London this week, the body will be spearheaded by interim CEO and Fully Charged Show chief executive, Dan Caesar, for the first year, after which a full-time CEO will be appointed.

"Electric vehicles have become something of a lightning rod for headline writers, guaranteeing as they do, a significant number of hits," said Caesar. "Through multiple surveys on the subject, we know that nine-out-of-10 battery EV drivers won't go back to combustion engine vehicles.

"Meanwhile, almost 50 per cent of ICE drivers are considering switching to electric, so there's a clear disconnect between the headlines and lived experience. By uniting under the 'Electric Vehicles UK' brand we believe we can be much more effective in communicating information and factual evidence of the good, and the bad, aspects of EV ownership."

Research published earlier this week to mark World EV Day similarly claimed that more than half of UK drivers are likely to choose an EV as their next car - rising to 75 per cent among those aged 18 to 24.

The study revealed how 45 per cent of current EV drivers said they were driven to "go electric" by a desire to reduce their carbon footprint.

However, 55 per cent of current EV drivers flagged battery life as their biggest concern, followed by accessibility of charging stations and then range anxiety, which was identified by 38 and 37 per cent of respondents, respectively.

"As the UK's largest electric-only leasing company, we see first hand how much drivers love these cars," said Fiona Howarth, CEO of Octopus Electric Vehicles. "They're cheaper to run, packed with the latest tech and great fun to drive. But we know that misinformation, or a lack of clarity at least, is holding some potential buyers back.

"We are proud to be the lead partner for 'Electric Vehicles UK', and to enable the industry to better communicate the benefits of electric car ownership."

