Tech giants halved business flight emissions since 2019, study finds

But Travel Smart Campaign warns emissions are back on the rise after Covid-induced slump

The world's largest technology companies have halved emissions from business flights over the last five years, according to a new report.

A study published this morning by the Travel Smart Campaign reveals aviation emissions from the world's largest technology companies dropped by an average of 49 per cent since 2019.

Campaigners have welcomed the report's findings, arguing that "an impressive number of companies" have cut their flying in half since 2019, the last year before Covid restrictions brought business travel to a temporary halt.

PayPal has reduced its travel emissions by 82 per cent, Intel by 82 per cent, Dell Technologies by 74 per cent, IBM by 70 per cent, and Microsoft by 66 per cent against 2019 levels, according to the report.

However, the analysis reveals progress is not universal within the sector, with Google owner Alphabet and Apple among a number firms whose travel emissions "could quickly return" to 2019 levels.

Apple's travel emissions in 2022 were 65 per cent lower than levels reported in 2019, but a surge in travel in 2023 meant the difference was much less substantial, at 31 per cent. Alphabet's travel emissions have also crept back up to just 23 per cent below 2019 levels in 2023.

And some companies produced more emissions from business travel in 2023 than they did in 2019. For example, Salesforce's business travel emissions were two per cent higher, and Atlassian Corporation's were up by 29 per cent.

The Travel Smart Campaign, which is led by clean transport think tank Transport & Environment (T&E), said the findings highlighted the importance of corporates setting specific targets for reducing their business travel emissions.

The report notes that just seven out of the 26 tech companies included in its report had set such a goal, which could help ensure continued progress in tackling travel emissions. 

Among the firms that have not set a target are SAP, IBM, and Microsoft, which are among the world's top 25 most prolific corporate flyers, according to a ranking compiled by the Travel Smart Campaign.

The campaign group is calling on all companies to set goals to reduce their air travel emissions by 50 per cent or more from 2019 levels.

The Travel Smart Campaign said global tech companies had a particular responsibility to show leadership in reducing emissions-intensive business travel, given many business leaders in the sector claim to be corporate climate leaders, and the companies play a key role in producing the digital technologies that reduce the need for emissions-intensive business trips.

"Tech companies have claimed to be climate leaders for a long time and many have substantially reduced their business travel emissions, but if they want to be credible they must set reduction targets," said Denise Auclair, corporate travel manager at T&E. "How can [Google CEO] Sundar Pichai say that Google is progressing to a sustainable future when its travel emissions are going in the wrong direction?"

BusinessGreen reached out to a number of companies included in the Travel Smart Campaign's report for comment.

