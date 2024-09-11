'UK's largest': A Healthier Earth to produce up to 9,000 tonnes of biochar a year at new site

Climate tech firm A Healthier Earth has today set out plans to build a new biochar facility capable of producing 9,000 tonnes of the carbon-rich organic material each year, hailing the venture as one of the the UK's largest carbon removal projects to date.

Working with PYREG, a German firm which specialises in converting organic waste such as biomass and sewage sludge into biochar while generating renewable energy through the process, A Healthier Earth hopes to produce enough biochar to remove up to 17,000 tonnes of atmospheric CO2 a year at the site from the beginning of 2025.

Biochar is a form of captured and sequestered carbon created from plant material through a process called pyrolysis, which involves heating feedstocks to over 500C with little or no oxygen. The process results in a porous material made from up to 90 per cent of the carbon originally captured by the organic plant matter.

The material is recognised by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) as an important carbon removal technology, with experts claiming it could make a significant contribution to efforts to keep temperature increases in line with the Paris Agreement goal of 1.5C.

A Healthier Earth plans to source organic waste from sites local to the planned facility in Royal Wootton Basset, Wiltshire, providing an alternative to sending it to landfill or for incineration. The climate tech firm then intends to issued and sell high-integrity carbon removal credits.

"Biochar has the potential to have a huge impact in tackling climate change, but it currently isn't being sufficiently scaled to reach it," said Alastair Collier, chief R&D officer at A Healthier Earth. "Our new partnership with PYREG will help us do that by creating up to 9,000 tonnes of biochar each year, which means we're sequestering significant and meaningful amounts of carbon from the atmosphere."

As well as entering into a long-term partnership with PYREG, A Healthier Earth has reserved its first PX6000 pyrolysis machine in production, with preferential options on a further three PX6000 machines that would allow it to rapidly expand its carbon removal capacity in the future. The firm has also appointed Aberdeen-based engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning specialists PD&MS Group as the project's system designer.

"We're excited to be the launch customer of the PX6000 so we can build the UK's largest biochar operation in Wiltshire," Collier said. "As a subsidiary of Pure Data Centres Group, this marks our next stage of growth to find and develop climate solutions which be scaled into profitable projects. The development of modern technology brings huge benefit to the way we live our lives, but at a cost with increasing carbon emissions. The data centre industry faces a real challenge in decarbonisation.

"Cutting emissions should always be the first step, but carbon removal projects like biochar are the climate solutions we need now to have real impact in minimising the effects of unavoidable emissions and ultimately protecting the planet."

By the end of 2024 it is forecast that PYREG systems sold worldwide could deliver more than 60,000 tons of CO2 removal capacity a year.

"The PX6000 is designed specifically for 'think big' clients such as A Healthier Earth: with four times the capacity of the proven PX1500 System; it opens new horizons for rapid scaling of high-tech biochar carbon removal," said Jörg zu Dohna, PYREG CEO. "We are delighted to contribute with our technology to this unique project in the UK on the path to a healthier earth."

Keep up to date with all the latest green business news by signing up to the free Daily and Weekly BusinessGreen Newsletters.