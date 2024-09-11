Net Zero Census: Costs, policy uncertainty, and skills shortages hampering corporate climate efforts

Cecilia Keating
clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Survey of more than 2,000 firms reveals barriers and opportunities faced by firms working towards net zero goals

High upfront costs, policy uncertainty, and skills shortages are among the biggest hurdles faced by companies looking to deliver net zero goals, according to a major survey of business leaders.

The UK Net Zero Business Census, published today by UK Business Climate Hub in partnership with sustainability certification organisation Planet Mark, explores the current plans, priorities, barriers, opportunities faced by more than 2,000 organisations looking to deliver on climate goals.

Some 73 per cent of organisations said that working towards a net zero emission goal was a strategic priority for the next 12 months, with 65 per cent of respondents saying they had targets in place to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

However, organisations reported they were facing significant barriers that were hampering decarbonisation efforts. High upfront costs, limited access to finance, time constraints, outdated infrastructure, and regulatory uncertainty were all identified as issues by more than 50 per cent of participants. A further 46 per cent said they were struggling with a lack of trusted information sources.

To overcome these barriers, 92 per cent of organisations said they would benefit from enhanced government support.

Long-term policy stability is seen as critical to giving businesses confidence to invest in net zero initiatives, in particular for smaller firms which are indirectly affected by climate regulations but have fewer resources available to enact decarbonisation strategies.

Ed Lockhart, convener of the Broadway Initiative which manages the UK Business Climate Hub, said the survey had shown "substantial challenges" were acting as a drag on companies' progress towards a net zero future, with SMEs finding it particularly difficult to accelerate decarbonisation efforts.

"To address these disparities and drive collective action for all, we recognise the need for greater partnership between government and business to develop sector-specific decarbonisation pathways and guidance, as well as enhanced financial mechanisms and expanding trusted information resources like the UK Business Climate Hub," he said. "Such measures are crucial for ensuring a smooth and effective transition towards a net zero economy."

Some 2,005 organisations and 50 of the UK's largest business associations, including the CBI, Make UK, the Institute of Directors and the British Chambers of Commerce, were surveyed for the census.

The UK Business Climate Hub and Planet Mark said the exercise represented the "largest ever industry survey" exploring the opportunities and challenges faced by companies committed to decarbonisation.

Andrew Griffiths, director of policy and corporate development at Planet Mark, said the findings sent "a clear message that targeted support and a stable policy environment is critical for them to implement effective net zero strategies, which the Labour government have a unique opportunity to deliver".

"With 73 per cent of respondents saying net zero is a priority for their business strategy within the next 12 months, UK businesses have made their intent clear," he added.

Want to understand what is going on at the cutting edge of sustainability? Check out BusinessGreen Intelligence - the premier information for professionals focused on the  UK's green economy.

Related Topics

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

Features Editor

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

Tech giants halved business flight emissions since 2019, study finds

Study: 2050 corporate climate goals lack teeth, despite rise in science-based targets

Most read
01

Study: 2050 corporate climate goals lack teeth, despite rise in science-based targets

10 September 2024 • 4 min read
02

'Chronic underinvestment': Government urged to tackle major shortfall in planning officers

10 September 2024 • 6 min read
03

Government proposes new carbon capture transport and storage licences

09 September 2024 • 3 min read
04

Study: Farmers braced for 'historically poor harvest' following extreme wet winter weather

10 September 2024 • 5 min read
05

COP29 campaign seeks to rally 10,000 small firms worldwide to commit to CO2 cuts

09 September 2024 • 3 min read

More on Management

Net Zero Census: Costs, policy uncertainty, and skills shortages hampering corporate climate efforts
Management

Net Zero Census: Costs, policy uncertainty, and skills shortages hampering corporate climate efforts

Survey of more than 2,000 firms reveals barriers and opportunities faced by firms working towards net zero goals

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 11 September 2024 • 2 min read
Study: 2050 corporate climate goals lack teeth, despite rise in science-based targets
Management

Study: 2050 corporate climate goals lack teeth, despite rise in science-based targets

Research from TPI Centre highlights major regional differences in corporate decarbonisation efforts

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 10 September 2024 • 4 min read
Simplicity is key for small business emissions reporting
Management

Simplicity is key for small business emissions reporting

Reporting rules and regulations must be tailored around SME needs and capacity, writes We Mean Business Coalition's Lydia Elliot

Lydia Elliott, We Mean Business Coalition
clock 04 September 2024 • 4 min read