ShareAction and UNEP publish guidelines for nature-friendly investment

A new report has set out how investors could help halt and reverse biodiversity loss through their investment policies, capital allocation, and portfolio stewardship.

Published this morning by ShareAction and the UN Environment Programme World Conservation Monitoring Centre (UNEP-WCMC), the guidance sets out practical steps investors can take to incorporate protected areas into their environmental and social risk management processes.

It also provides a framework for how financial institutions can establish clear expectations for portfolio companies around biodiversity and escalation strategies for when those expectations are not met.

The report is focused specifically on the approaches required when investing in or near biodiverse-rich areas that have been designated as protected by governments.

Alexandra Pinzon, head of biodiversity at ShareAction, said investors were "not doing enough" to adapt their investment policies to tackle the destruction of important ecosystems in protected areas.

"To address the global extinction crisis and unprecedented decline of nature, investors must recognise the vital role of protected areas as a tool for biodiversity conservation and strengthen their investment policies and engagement with companies accordingly," she said. "We need to see investors use the huge power they wield to reduce their nature-related risks and impacts, especially on internationally-recognised areas of importance for biodiversity conservation."

The report is published just a few weeks before the COP16 Biodiversity Summit kicks off in Cali, Colombia, where governments will discuss how they intend to meet the 23 targets set through the Montreal-Kunming Global Biodiversity Framework, which aim to halt and reverse nature loss globally by 2030.

They include targets to protect 30 per cent of land, waters, and seas for nature; encourage and enable businesses to monitor, assess, and disclose their nature-related risks; and mobilise $200bn annually for investment in biodiversity.

Pinzon said the guidance would benefit investors, as regulations designed to drive progress towards the nature goals comes into force around the world.

"This would also be beneficial for investors, as the regulatory shifts required to deliver the ambitions of the Global Biodiversity Framework result in more stringent biodiversity protections and the expansion of protected areas, which could lead to stranded assets, reputational damage and other financial consequences," she said.

Key recommendations set out in the report include advice for investors to assess and mitigate biodiversity impacts across portfolios and recognise the additional importance of protected areas.

It also calls for investors to set ambitious targets to ensure all assets within protected areas are only engaged in activities that are aligned with agreed management plans, and define expectations for companies to assess, disclose, and manage their direct and indirect areas of influence.

Financial institutions are also expected to ensure their portfolio companies assess if assets overlap with Indigenous or local community lands and adhere to Free, Prior, and Informed Consent (FPIC) processes.

And it calls on investors to have a "strong escalation strategy" in place for addressing biodiversity-related concerns, including the possibility of divestment from companies where biodiversity risks remain unaddressed.

Neville Ash, director of UNEP-WCMC, said the guidance was a "valuable step forward" toward the "whole-of-society action" called for by the Kunming Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.

"Asset managers and asset owners can drive positive impacts for nature through their investment decisions," he said. "For example, when they engage with companies and exercise their voting rights, they can be influential in ensuring that businesses respect and help manage protected area networks. I therefore welcome this guidance, which clearly lays out the steps investors should take to reduce their risk associated with protected areas and drive positive change."

Keep up to date with all the latest green business news by signing up to the free Daily and Weekly BusinessGreen Newsletters.