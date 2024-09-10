Study: 2050 corporate climate goals lack teeth, despite rise in science-based targets

Long-term corporate climate goals may be increasingly commonplace, but many leading companies are failing to introduce interim targets and detailed strategies that set out how they intend to deliver net zero emissions emissions by 2050, a major new report has warned.

A report published this morning by the Transition Pathway Institute (TPI) Centre at the London School of Economics and Political Science reveals how the share of emissions-intensive companies with long-term climate targets aligned with recommendations from climate scientists has increased from seven per cent to 30 per cent over the last four years.

However, The State of Transition Report 2024 warns the credibility of firms' emissions reduction efforts is being compromised by a dearth of intermediate targets that act as key staging posts towards those longer-term goals.

It also highlights how the credibility of corporate climate targets varies by industry. For example, the sectors most likely to have emissions targets that are aligned with a 1.5C or "below 2C" warming scenario are diversified mining, steel, and electricity, with 50 per cent, 46 per cent, and 41 per cent of leading companies, respectively, having set decarbonisation targets aligned with the temperature goals set out in the Paris Agreement.

In contrast, food producers and oil and gas companies were found to be the least aligned with the Paris Agreement, with just eight per cent and six per cent of leading firms found to have emissions goals aligned with 1.5C or well below 2C of warming, respectively.

Similarly, the report details how corporate decarbonisation ambitions vary by region, with companies in high-income countries found to have stronger emissions targets and better management of progress towards those goals than those in middle income countries.

European, Australian, and Japanese companies were found to have the highest share of corporates with targets aligned with the Paris Agreement at 66 per cent, 64 per cent, and 56 per cent, respectively.

On the other hand, 82 per cent of firms in China, and 70 per cent of companies in other Asian countries, were found to be unaligned with Paris Agreement climate goals, or lacking suitable disclosure of relevant information.

David Russell, chair of the Transition Pathway Initiative, said the analysis highlighted the link between regional climate policies and corporate decarbonisation plans.

"TPI's analysis shows that many companies in high emitting sectors failing to implement adequate transition processes and targets," he said. "It also identifies a clear interdependency between local climate policy and company states of transition. Investors therefore need to redouble their efforts to engage with both companies and policy makers to encourage appropriate and urgent responses to the systemic risk that climate change poses."

To reach their conclusions, the researchers evaluated the quality of more than 1,000 public companies' management of climate goals across 23 indicators, covering issues such as corporate policy, emissions reporting and verification, emissions targets, strategic risk assessment, and executive remuneration. They also assessed the carbon performance of 409 companies.

On management quality, the majority of companies - 57 per cent - were ranked at Level 3, meaning that companies had "moved out of the laggard range" and had recognised climate change as a relevant business risk or opportunity, but had not developed a strategic approach to managing climate change.

The TPI Centre's ranking system for measuring the quality of firms' management of climate change ranges from Level 0 for being unaware or not acknowledging climate change to Level 5 where firms have a detailed, actionable transition plan that aligns business practices and capital expenditure decisions with decarbonisation goals. No company was found to have satisfied all Level 5 indicators in this year's report.

Simon Dietz, research director at the TPI Centre and professor of environmental policy at the Department of Geography at LSE, said the findings were designed to provide investors with better oversight of companies' efforts to transition to a low-carbon economy.

"This report also gives investors the opportunity to closely examine the concrete plans of the highest-emitting public companies for translating net zero ambitions into actionable steps," he said. "This analysis offers unique and in-depth insight.

"The regulatory environment in host countries is likely to influence how well companies manage climate-related risks and opportunities. If regional nuances are not addressed, investors may withdraw capital from high-emitting emerging markets and developing countries."

