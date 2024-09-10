Study: Farmers braced for 'historically poor harvest' following extreme wet winter weather

British farmers are set to endure an "historically poor harvest" following wet winter weather that was exacerbated by climate change, a new analysis of government data has today warned.

According to the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU), England is set to see one of its "top three worst harvests" after record breaking rain last winter impacted yields, disrupted farmers' ability to plant spring crops, and reduced the crucial wheat harvest by almost a fifth. The rest of Britain is braced for a similar outcome.

Combining provisional data from the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) on English crop areas for wheat, winter and spring barley, oats, and oilseed rape with yield forecasts from the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB), the think tank has attempted to estimate the results of this year's harvest.

It forecasts that harvests for key crops are set to be among the worst since detailed records began in 1983, with only 2020 and 2001 experiencing lower yields.

For example, English wheat harvest this year is estimated to reach around 2.2 million tonnes, which would be 18 per cent down year-on-year. Meanwhile, the total harvest for five key crops across Britain as a whole is forecast to be down by over 13 per cent or three million tonnes compared to the five-year average.

A five per cent smaller overall crop area than forecast would knock close to a million tonnes off projected wheat harvest, according to Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board figures, while winter barley and oilseed rape crop areas five per cent less than current estimates would make 2024 Britain's worst harvest this century.

The ECIU said the forecasts were not quite as poor as first feared, but would still represent an "historically bad" harvest that would increase the UK's reliance on imports to meet demand for bread and other baked goods.

"It's been a year to forget for many farmers, as the recent benign summer has failed to make up for six months of seemingly endless rain over the winter, the effects of which are now becoming apparent," said Tom Lancaster, land, food and farming analyst at the ECIU. "More than most, farmers are on the front line of climate change, and this is what that looks like. Extreme weather is already feeding through to higher food bills and a greater reliance on imports.

"Measures that capture carbon can also make farms more resilient with more hedges and trees helping to cut prevent soil loss, and healthier soils recovering faster from floods and drought."

According to the ECIU, last year's winter washout was made 10 times more likely by climate change, with storm rainfall 20 per cent heavier.

Multiple reports described the 18 months to March 2024 as England's wettest since records began in 1836, while UK Met Office data found the period from the start of December 2023 to the end of February 2024 was among the wettest on record, with rainfall within the season 29 per cent higher than the long-term average.

As well as stifling crop yields, the ECIU warned climate change has already had a major impact on food prices, with extreme weather adding £361 to the average household food bill in 2022 and 2023.

"I've never known a year like this one, and I don't want to see another like it again," said Martin Lines, farmer and chief executive of the Nature Friendly Farming Network. "Given the extremes we've seen in recent years though, that seems an unrealistic hope given the climate impacts we now have to contend with. Extreme weather is making farming harder and it's the main threat to our food security. Farmers need support in preparing for and coping with droughts and floods."

He added that "properly funded government land management schemes are a vital first step, and have helped me to increase the resilience of my farming by improving my soil health, and boosting the amount of wildlife on my farm. I'm on tenterhooks now to see what happens at the budget".

More sustainable land management has been shown to increase resilience to climate impacts and improve productivity on farms, with Defra's green farm payments credited with helping an increasing number of farmers to embrace more sustainable practices.

As such, Labour has pledged to create a land-use framework in England to balance the need for long-term food security with nature recovery and promote regenerative farming through the government's Environment Land Management Schemes (ELMS), which pay farmers for undertaking environmental improvements.

However, reports published last week in the Guardian claimed the government is reportedly preparing to cut the ELMS budget for nature-friendly farming projects by £100m a year as Chancellor Rachel Reeves looks to secure major savings ahead of the Budget at the end of October.

Any cuts to the £2.4bn ELMS budget are likely to face fierce resistance from farming and environmental groups, which have long called for additional funding to help more farmers to adopt sustainable, climate resilient, and nature-friendly practices.

"Food security is national security, and we know confidence amongst farmers is at a record low," a Defra spokesperson said. "It's time for change, which is why the government will restore trust and stability in the sector by introducing a new deal for farmers to boost rural economic growth, strengthen food security and improve the environment.

"We will protect farmers from being undercut in trade deals, make the supply chain work more fairly, prevent shock rises in bills by switching on GB Energy and better protect them from flooding through a new Flood Resilience Taskforce."

