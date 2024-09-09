Government proposes new carbon capture transport and storage licences

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
Plans for carbon capture and storage hubs in the north west and north east take another step forward

The oil and gas industry has welcomed news the government has proposed new carbon dioxide transport and storage licences for the Hynet carbon capture and storage (CCS) project in Liverpool Bay and the Net Zero North Sea Storage project in support of the planned East Coast Cluster around Humberside and Teesside.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) published a formal notice of proposal to grant the licenses late last week, including draft licenses and conditions.

The government stressed the decision to grant the licenses remains "subject to approval by the Secretary of State, sufficient funding arrangements, subsidy control compliance and value for money assessments, as well as satisfaction of various conditions precedent, including the necessary permits and consents being in place".

But the documents set out how the licence, if granted, would authorise the companies to operate sites for the disposal of carbon dioxide by way of geological storage and provide a service in transporting carbon dioxide through pipes to the storage sites. They also provide a framework for how the companies can generate revenues by charging the users of the transport and storage network.

Oil and gas industry trade body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) welcomed the new proposal, hailing it as a "significant milestone" towards the projects reaching a final investment decision. But it also called on the government to move quickly to finalise the policy and subsidy framework for the so-called Track 1 and Track 2 projects at the heart of the UK's proposed CCS hubs.

"Today's announcement is a positive step in the right direction," said Enrique Cornejo, head of policy at OEUK. "We urge government to ensure funding arrangements, permits and consents are in place to enable these projects to reach final investment decision. To build a competitive and future self-sustaining market, it is crucial to establish a clear funding deployment timeline for the £20bn of government support allocated to the sector, and progress Track 2 clusters at pace.

"There must also be a clear route to market for emitters and transport and storage projects outside of the Track process, which will, in turn, create a consistent pipeline of work for the supply chain. Furthermore, accelerating policies to maximise our significant storage potential is essential. This includes enabling non-pipeline transportation methods and removing barriers to enable a cross-border storage market. It is vital that the UK fully capitalises on its carbon dioxide storage capabilities which will be essential to deliver a timely, homegrown energy transition."

The government has signalled that it regards CCS as a critical component of the UK's industrial decarbonisation efforts. But it is yet to confirm how it intends to fund the current pipeline of CCS projects, while industry insiders have warned the previous government's budget of £20bn over 20 years is unlikely to be sufficient to deliver the level of CCS capacity needed to meet net zero goals.

The news comes just days after waste to energy firm Cory announced a strategic partnership with Shell Catalysts & Technologies and Technip Energies to support its planned CCS project in London.

The company said its proposed CCS project would use Shell's CANSOLV CO2 Capture System to capture the CO2 emitted at its Riverside 1 and Riverside 2 energy-from-waste (EfW) plants in south east London. Once complete, the project is expected to capture approximately 1.4 million tonnes of CO2 a year by 2030.

Chris Girdham, development director at Cory, said: "We have ambitious plans to deliver an end-to-end solution for capturing, transporting and storing CO2, and having the right partners for this project is vital. By working with Shell and Technip we are bringing on board industry leaders with proven expertise in carbon capture, who will help us to make a material and positive impact on achieving our clients', London's and the UK's net zero targets."

