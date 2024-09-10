Ministry of Defence completes green hydrogen power trials

The Ministry of Defence is celebrating the successful completion of a low-carbon power trial, which saw generators powered by green hydrogen used to recharge electric cars and vans at five military bases.

The generators were supplied to RAF Leeming, HMNB Devonport, Merville Barracks Colchester, HMS Excellent Portsmouth, and RAF Northolt by UK green hydrogen company GeoPura.

The trials allowed the MOD to meet growing need for rapid electric vehicle (EV) charging at the bases, without increasing demand on the UK's electricity grid, the partners said.

Over the course of the trials, approximately 120,000 miles have been driven in zero emission military vehicles that were charged using the hydrogen power units.

"By harnessing the power of green hydrogen, our generators ensure rapid charging with zero harmful emissions, completely unrestricted by grid limitations," said Matt Barney, chief hydrogen business officer at GeoPura. "This not only facilitates the widespread adoption of EVs but also contributes to a cleaner and more sustainable future for defence operations on a wider scale."

While green hydrogen generators have been used in commercial environments before, the tie-up between GeoPura and the MOD is thought to be the first military application of the technology.

The partners said the units offered a mix of AC and fast DC charging capabilities and operated at different charging speeds to align with the operational requirements of each military base. While some supplied EV charging "completely off grid", others were turned on for specific periods to supplement existing grid capacity, it notes.

Air Vice-Marshal Rich Pratley, MOD senior responsible owner for the project, said the trial was part of the armed forces' commitment to transitioning to more energy efficient operations.

"In embracing innovative solutions like hydrogen power, the MOD has reaffirmed its commitment to sustainability and as the trial has proved, to improving operational efficiency," he said. "This trial has demonstrated the potential of hydrogen as a key enabler of our transition to zero-emissions energy, while also addressing the current challenges posed by our expanding electric vehicle fleet."

