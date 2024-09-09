'Key plank of trust': Industry calls for new mandatory accreditation of heat pump installers

The government is today facing calls to introduce mandatory accreditation for all heat pump installers in a bid to boost consumer trust in the transition towards greener heating systems.

Trade body Heating Trades Network UK (HTNUK) has teamed up with the National Energy Action (NEA), The MCS Foundation, and think tank the Energy Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) to call for all heat pump installers across the UK to secure accreditation, arguing tighter rules for the fast-expanding sector would help "establish clear, consistent standards for installation and ensure that consumers receive reliable and efficient service".

The group highlighted recent research from Which? magazine which found 45 per cent of households are unsure about the required qualifications for heat pump installers, while 55 per cent struggle to trust the information provided by contractors.

Similarly, a recent Citizens Advice report revealed that while consumers widely trust heat pump installers as reliable sources of information, installers often lack the tools and training needed to communicate the benefits of the technology effectively. A separate poll conducted by HTNUK, found two-thirds of Brits admitted to lacking the necessary information to make informed decisions about decarbonised home heating.

"As heat pump installers, we work with people in their homes every day," said Louise Howlett at R A Heating, a HTNUK Member. "The same problem comes up all the time: people feel uncertain when it comes to making choices for the future of energy in their homes. Well-informed, accredited installers can fix that if they are empowered to do so. Proper accreditation means people are getting unbiased advice that they and their neighbours can trust; it's at the heart of consumer confidence and helping people make informed choices that will ultimately help their pocket."

Demand for heat pumps is growing fast, with the latest government figures showing applications for grants through the Boiler Upgrade Scheme rose 13 per cent during July to over 3,000 – the second highest level on record.

Separate data earlier this summer revealed more than 250,000 heat pumps accredited through the Microgeneration Certification Scheme (MCS) have now been installed in the UK.

However, the market remains far short of the government's target of 600,000 installation a year by 2028. As such, industry experts have repeatedly called for further policy measures and increased investment to help boost demand and build out the skills base for the sector.

Campaigners have also warned robust standards and accreditation are required to minimise the risk of cowboy operators and poor installations undermining confidence in a new market.

The popular MCS scheme does provide certification for heat pump installations, but David Cowdrey, acting chief executive of The MCS Foundation, said the government should be mandating such accreditations.

"Giving consumers confidence in this technology is vital in scaling up heat pump installations to the Government's target of 600,000 a year by 2028," he said. "Consumers need to have a clear understanding of what they can expect if they get a quote for a heat pump and if they go through with an installation. This requires a major national awareness campaign, and rollout of trusted advice services.

"As well as supporting the replacing of gas boilers with heat pumps, the government should also be mandating MCS certified heat pumps for all new homes, so that these homes provide low bills and certainty for their owners."

Jess Ralston, Head of Energy at ECIU, said: "Every household that transitions from a gas or oil boiler to an electric heat pump is helping with our energy independence - oil and gas will increasingly come from abroad as the North Sea continues its inevitable decline, while heat pumps will increasingly run off British electricity from offshore wind farms.

"Building up supply chains and investing in the nascent heat pump industry to create trust between manufacturers, installers, and customers is essential if we move at the pace required to get off gas and shield ourselves from a future crisis. Appropriately high standards are a key plank of this trust."

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero was considering a request for comment at the time of going to press.

In related news, a cross-party group of MPs and peers and leading businesses last week called on the Treasury to extend VAT relief to a wider range of green heat technologies.

In a letter addressed to James Murray, Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury, the co-signatories advocated for the inclusion of heat batteries in the government's list of Energy Saving Materials (ESMs) in the upcoming Autumn Statement, ensuring they can enjoy VAT relief.

The group said heat batteries offer a viable low carbon alternative for the estimated 5.5 million households that may find it difficult to accommodate individual heat pumps due to space constraints and may not have access to a suitable local heat network. However, such technologies currently face a 20 per cent VAT rate, while those clean technologies on the ESM enjoy zero VAT.

"I know first-hand from my constituents in Manchester Rusholme the devastating impacts high energy bills are having on low-income households as thousands are driven into fuel poverty every year and so many people are still wondering how they are going to make ends meet" said Afzal Khan, Labour MP for Manchester Rusholme and one of the signatories of the letter. "This is why I support proposals to extend ESM status to heat batteries which, under the right policy framework, will save low-income households hundreds of pounds per year and get Britain back on track to meeting our climate targets.

"I believe this move can help deliver the new Labour Government's ambitious national Warm Homes Plan and support our commitment to make Britain a clean energy superpower."

A number of leading energy companies have also written to the government to call for the ESM list to be updated, including household names such as Centrica New Business & Net Zero, OVO, and EON, as well as the Energy Saving Trust and the Heat Pump Federation.

"Providing VAT relief on a whole range of low carbon technology will give homeowners more choice on the solutions that will help to decarbonise their homes," said Tom Pakenham, commercial director at Centrica New Business & Net Zero We look forward to working in collaboration with the government on this and other initiatives to empower UK households on their journey to net zero."

