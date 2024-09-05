Digital Catapult and Unilever join forces to track supply chain emissions

The government and industry-backed Digital Catapult has announced a partnership with consumer goods giant Unilever to address the need for more accurate tracking of carbon footprint data across product supply chains.

Launched as one of two strands of the Catapult's first International Supply Chain Accelerator, the Product Carbon Footprint Measurement project will seek to deploy new technologies to advance how carbon footprint data is measured and exchanged. The projects will be supported by Unilever, GS1 UK, and the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

A collaboration with the Partnership for Carbon Transparency (PACT), the initiative will also seek to drive the adoption of cross-border carbon footprint measurement standards by showcasing the commercial value of carbon accounting solutions to businesses.

Emissions tracker Altruistiq and data platform Siccar are also set to join the programme and will receive up to £125,000 to develop solutions that use artificial intelligence, distributed ledger technology, and advanced identification systems to improve reporting of Scope 3 value chain emissions.

The move comes on the same day as the Catapult also kicked off the Seamless Trade Across Borders project, which aims to support the government's Electronic Trade Documents Act by providing tech providers - including eTEU, Linear-works, Parkway Logic (Exabler), and Kavida AI - with up to £85,000 in funding to develop solutions to streamline cross-border trade.

This Digital Catapult claimed the Act could unlock £25bn in economic growth as over 60 per cent of international trade transactions are expected to be digitalised over the next five years. A recent ICC report similarly noted that adopting digital trade documents could boost global trade by £6.6tr by 2026, while also improving transparency.

Moreover, Scope 3 transparency is set to become increasingly crucial for international trade as the EU and UK prepare to implement Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanisms which will see businesses importing carbon intensive materials from jurisdictions without a comparable carbon price subjected to a new import levy. More accurate supply chain data is also required by corporates to comply with the EU's new Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive.

The Accelerator's latest launch seeks to build on the success of the Digital Supply Chain Hub developed by Digital Catapult and funded by UK Research and Innovation. To date the programme has helped more than 40 start ups and SMEs secure over £3m in funding.

"In the last decade, the volume of cross-border trade has increased by around 25 per cent, demonstrating the economic value of imports and exports, and the need to streamline international trade processes," said Tim Lawrence, director of the Digital Supply Chain Hub. "Through the application of deep tech solutions, participating companies will be empowered to solve some of the most pressing global supply chain challenges, and advance industrial sustainability around the world.

"This new chapter builds on the success of the Digital Supply Chain Hub so far, and I have no doubt that each company will shape future supply chains for the better."

Sumit Sinha, founder and CTO at Kavida AI said he was "excited" to join the Catapult's inaugural International Supply Chain Accelerator.

"At Kavida, we build AI agents that deliver end-to-end supply chain visibility and automate post-order processes," he said. "After successfully partnering with Digital Catapult and UK manufacturing SMEs to achieve national-scale visibility, we are excited to join the Seamless Trade Across Borders program. This opportunity aligns with our vision of developing AI agents that empower businesses to conduct seamless cross-border trade at scale by providing trade data standardisation capabilities, enhanced global supply chain visibility, and robust automation capabilities."

