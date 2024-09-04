Study: Insurers face $151bn annual loses from natural disasters

A combination of rapid urban expansion, increasing climate impacts and variability, and the growing frequency of extreme weather events has driven insurers' average annual losses from global natural catastrophes to a new high of $151bn.

That is the worrying headline conclusion from global data analytics provider Verisk's 2024 Global Modeled Catastrophe Losses Report, which also found the average growth in insurers risk exposure is set to reach 7.2 per cent over the past five years.

The report found that while climate change currently accounts for only around one per cent of the annual increase in losses, its influence is expected to become more significant over the coming decades as the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events increases further.

Rob Newbold, president of Verisk extreme event solutions, warned that while actual annual insured losses over the past five years have been high, averaging $106bn, they should not be seen as "outliers".

"Our models show the insurance industry should be prepared to experience total annual insured losses from natural catastrophes of $151bn on average, and well more than that in large loss years," he said. "With this information, (re)insurers can prepare for large loss years and truly own their risk with confidence, so they can be better positioned to manage these challenging years without risking their solvency."

Verisk's report added that recent losses have been dominated by severe thunderstorms, rather than hurricane or earthquake activity. For example, the US experienced a record-breaking severe thunderstorm season last year, with losses contributing more than $57bn in total insured losses.

By comparison, adjusted average annual losses from severe thunderstorms over the past five years were approximately $39bn, up from around $23bn across the previous five-year period.

These figures come less than a month after the Association of British Insurers (ABI) revealed that insurers paid out a record £1.4bn in claims during the second quarter of the year, with adverse weather conditions playing a significant role. The ABI said payouts rose five per cent on the £1.3bn of claims during the first quarter of the year, taking them to their highest level since the trade body started collecting quarterly data in 2017.

Verisk's report claimed the formation and expansion of cities was also contributing to increased risk levels for insurers due to greater property exposure in hazardous areas - a trend the analyst firm forecast would grow over time.

Verisk's study follows research released earlier this summer which warned that more than half the $19tr already committed to financing the global net zero transition through to 2030 will require additional insurance coverage.

As such international insurance group Howden and Boston Consulting Group cautioned that corporates and low carbon infrastructure developers should start exploring insurance options for their climate risk management strategies if they are to secure adequate long-term coverage.

