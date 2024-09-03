'This is good news for consumers': The green economy reacts to record renewables auction

Renewables developers and green business groups have responded positively to the results of the latest clean power auction today, predicting the new wave of government-backed contracts will trigger increased investment, boost energy security, and drive down emissions.

But the results have also sparked warnings that the new Labour government will need to move quickly to deliver more auctions, accelerate grid development, and reform planning rules if its ambitious target to build a clean power system by 2030 is to be met.

Today's results are set to provide contracts to a record 131 projects, including nine major offshore wind projects that submitted successful bids for contracts following the failure of last year's auction round to attract any bids from offshore wind developers. The auction also saw clearing prices come in well below the reserve price for the auction, as developers competed to secure long-term government-backed contracts.

Overall, 9.6GW of contracts were secured through the auction, including 3.3GW of solar at a price of £50/MWh, 1GW of onshore wind at £50/MWh, 3.4GW of new offshore wind farms at £59/MWh, and 0.4GW of floating wind farms at £140/MWh. A further 1.6GW of contracts at £54/MWh were also awarded under the offshore wind permitted reduction regime, which allows projects that previously secured CfDs - but which have withdrawn up to 25 per cent of the project in the face of inflationary pressures - to re-bid for new contracts as independent projects. All clearing prices for the auctions are quoted in 2012 prices to allow comparison with previous auctions.

The bids are significantly lower than some experts had expected, given the renewables industry has been subject to increased cost of capital and wider inflationary pressures in recent years. For example, the reserve price for offshore wind projects set by the government stood at £73/MWh. However, the competitive nature of the auction appears to have pushed prices down, albeit not to the record low levels seen in previous auctions.

Green groups hailed the major expansion of the UK's clean energy project pipeline, but there were also concerns that significantly more capacity will be needed to meet Labour's 2030 targets and questions over the potential impact on energy bills of the contracts. BusinessGreen rounds up the reaction to the results of the latest auction round.

Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband said:

"We inherited a broken energy policy, including last year's disastrous auction round which gave us no successful offshore wind projects. Today we have now achieved a record-setting round for enough renewable power for 11 million homes, essential to give energy security to families across the country. It is another significant step forward in our mission for clean power by 2030 - bringing Britain energy independence and lower bills for good.

"These results show that together, this government and the energy industry are securing investment into our country. This auction has produced a record number of solar projects bolstering our mission for a solar revolution, we have powered forward with onshore wind, secured the largest commercial floating offshore wind project in the world and got the offshore industry back on its feet.

"As we accelerate our plan for clean power by 2030 the government will work with the industry on how we can build on this success to ensure we can go even further and faster to deliver the power we need."

Emma Pinchbeck, chief executive at Energy UK, said:

"Allocation Round 6 represents a crucial step in the journey to clean power by 2030. As we recover from an energy crisis caused by our exposure to international fossil fuel prices, it's more important than ever that we build a clean energy system that can ensure our energy security and protect homes and businesses across the country from unaffordable energy bills. This is by far the cheapest way to power the UK.

"Today's record-breaking result shows that the Contracts for Difference programme is once again fit for purpose. Building on AR6's success will mean delivering next year's auction on time, and maintaining an auction design that ensures both investor confidence and value for customers."

Dan McGrail, chief executive at RenewableUK, said:

"The success of today's auction sends a clear signal that the UK is back in the global race for clean energy investment. This wide range of projects, across technologies, are vital steps in building a clean, affordable energy system and reducing our dependence on expensive fossil fuels.

"After the failure of last year's offshore wind auction, it was essential that this auction succeeded and the fact that nine major offshore wind projects have secured contracts will increase investor confidence. There is intense global competition in offshore wind and the next auctions will be crucial for the UK.

"The government has set a world-leading clean power mission for 2030 and to meet that will need a big step-up from today. The industry stands ready to work with government to make sure that we're increasing the amount of new renewables coming through each year to the levels needed to meet the clean power mission".

Mark Sommerfeld, deputy director of policy at the REA (Association for Renewable Energy and Clean Technology), said:

"Today's CfD Auction results underscore the critical importance of investing in homegrown renewable energy. By securing record levels of solar and offshore wind at competitive strike prices, the UK is advancing towards a secure, decarbonised, and affordable energy system. This progress will deliver real returns, creating jobs and shielding consumers from the volatility of international fossil fuel markets that have been the root of the energy crisis.

"Along with celebrating these results, we also highlight the importance of looking to future CfD allocation rounds. With delivery dates for projects in this auction already going out to 2029, it is a reminder of the limited time available to contract the generation needed to meet the government's 2030 Clean Power Mission. Additionally, not all the technologies required for net zero have fully benefited from the CfD framework. For instance, geothermal power still lacks robust support, and there is also an opportunity to extend the life of existing low-carbon generation assets nearing the end of their current contracts through the CfD, preventing the premature loss of critical renewable generation."

Sam Richards, founder of pro-growth campaign group Britain Remade, said:

"This is a record number of clean energy projects, and it shows once again that renewables are the cheapest source of power, providing millions of households with lower bills. Today's auction also makes up some of the ground lost as a result of the previous funding round failing to back any offshore wind projects.

"The extra support for new onshore wind in England is particularly welcome, coming hot on the heels of the new government's decision to lift the ban on new onshore wind in England. But our planning system means we're missing out on even more cheap clean power. 18 solar farm projects have come in at 49.90MW or 49.99MW - just under the 50MW threshold that would put them in the Nationally Significant Infrastructure Projects regime. With projects seemingly deliberately capping their own size to avoid the DCO process, it shows there is currently little confidence in the NSIP (Nationally Significant Infrastructure Porject) regime in projects getting built quickly."

Simon Virley, vice chair and head of energy and natural resources at KPMG UK, said:

"The results of the latest renewables auction (AR6) are another important step forwards towards achieving the Government's 2030 Clean Power mission. The auction secured almost 10GW of new renewable capacity at prices well below the upper limit set by the government - once again demonstrating the effectiveness of the UK's Contract for Difference auction framework in driving competitive tension and ensuring value for money for consumers as we make the transition to a fully decarbonised power system.

"The auction secured almost 5GW of fixed bottom offshore wind, as well as the 400MW Green Volt project - the largest floating offshore wind farm in the world to reach market. But even this scale of offshore deployment is not enough to fill the huge gap left by last year's failed auction, when no offshore wind contracts were awarded.

"With almost every country in the world seeking to scale up renewable power, the UK is in a global race to secure the supply chain and skills required to continue the progress towards a fully decarbonised power system. The government should look to build on today's successful auction outcome by providing a consistent long-term policy framework that enables investors and the supply chain to gear up and invest in UK jobs and supply chain facilities."

Frankie Mayo, analyst at Ember, said:

"In sum, the government has kept targets within sight by raising the budget for AR6, although urgent action is still needed for future auctions. AR6 supported 5GW of offshore wind (5.3 GW including floating). This jump-start provides a little bit of breathing room for the industry, but the competitive CfD structure means the UK is struggling to achieve the scale required on renewables projects. Implementing a confident reform of the CfD process for AR7 and beyond will be fundamental.

"Although the AR6 strike prices rose slightly as expected, wind and solar remain cheaper than gas and will reduce prices in the long term. Next, the government should seek to outline a reasonable price and encourage as many projects as possible who can deliver cheap power to come forward and apply, rather than creating losers through the current bidding process.

"What is needed next is delivery at scale. This mustn't be a one-off, the next auctions should be bolder and encourage as much cheap, clean power as possible to come forward."

Gemma Grimes, director of policy and delivery at Solar Energy UK, said:

"Today's welcome announcements demonstrate yet again that solar and wind power are the cheapest source of power available in the UK.

"It is hugely encouraging to see an unprecedented volume of solar generation capacity contracted, enough to put a meaningful dent into future electricity prices. Similar levels of contracted capacity will be needed each year to meet our net zero ambitions.

"To reach the government's 50GW solar energy target for 2030, an average of 3.3GW of ground-mounted capacity will have to be delivered annually for the rest of the decade - very close to the amount cleared in this year's auction. Further capacity is expected to be delivered under corporate power purchase agreements, or via selling directly to the grid as 'merchant' facilities. An extra 10GW or so is expected to be installed on roofs.

"The CfD system is currently working well for solar. We look forward to future allocation rounds and will work with the Government to deliver the capacity necessary to meet its renewable energy targets. Having greater visibility of future budgets for the years to come would help achieve this."

Bob Ward, policy and communications director at the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment at the London School of Economics and Political Science, said:

"This has obviously been a very successful auction and should have instilled more confidence in renewables developers that the government is taking into account the recent rises in their costs. The wide variety of successful projects, including tidal stream, offshore wind and solar, shows how much clean British energy we can still potentially harness.

"This is good news for consumers. The large offshore wind projects have been allocated at a cost of about £75 per megawatt-hour in today's prices, which is below the average day-ahead price for electricity recorded by Ofgem for most of the past three years. These results are devastating news for those opponents of clean energy who falsely claim it is more expensive than fossil fuels."

Tim Dixon, senior consultant at Cornwall Insight, said:

"Today's CfD results demonstrate the critical importance of competitive auctions in driving the cost-effective expansion of renewable electricity in the UK. We have seen some strong progress, particularly in solar, and fixed and floating offshore wind, with prices that are both above record lows but below allowed maximums, reflective of the economic conditions faced by the sector.

"However, the reality is that there remains a significant gap between contracted capacity and the amount needed if the government is to meet its ambitious 2030 targets. Renewables projects take years to build and become operational and there is just five years left to achieve a decarbonised electricity grid. With AR7 expected to open to applications next March, the government must focus on enabling more projects to secure planning permission and grid connections to ensure a credible and sufficient pipeline for future development. This is essential not just for meeting our climate goals but also for maintaining competition in future auctions and keeping energy prices as low as possible for consumers.

"As we look to AR7 and beyond, the design and execution of these auctions will be pivotal in ensuring the UK's leadership in renewables while balancing the costs to the public."

Ami McCarthy, political campaigner at Greenpeace UK, said:

"The government clearly needs to take a hard look at how this system is working. 5GW of offshore wind is of course welcome, but it is only about half of what is required each year to meet the government's 2030 target. The last renewables contract auction was a catastrophic failure, and in fact the biggest disaster for clean energy in almost a decade. Because of this, the new government has an uphill battle.

"The more energy we get from renewables, the more independent we can become from volatile, expensive, polluting fossil fuels that have caused bill-payers so much recent anguish. If we don't do this, we will be utterly failing people and the planet. Boosting homegrown renewable energy is the best way to ensure our energy independence and security, lower our bills, and tackle the climate crisis.

"This urgently needs to be followed up with a much bigger auction next year, as well as investment for faster grid connections, better planning, and more storage to hold the green power for when it's needed."

Tom Glover, country chair at RWE UK, said:

"As the UK's leading power generator and a key partner in delivering the UK Government's ambition of clean power by 2030, we are delighted to have secured contracts for five projects, representing a combined potential installed capacity of 218 megawatts."

"Today's auction success underlines RWE's position as one of the UK's leading onshore wind and solar developers. In addition to our 32 onshore wind projects in operation, we're progressing with the construction of seven new solar and three onshore wind projects and look forward to enhancing our portfolio even further with the contracts announced today."

"Whilst we are delighted with the success of onshore and solar in this year's auction, we would note that at 3.4GW, today's round only procured 35 per cent of the total eligible pipeline of new offshore wind projects. If the government wants to deliver on its target to quadruple offshore wind to 60GW by 2030, it will need to significantly ramp up procurement. It is therefore important that the government urgently review and confirm the parameters for next year's auction, and ensure it takes place as planned next summer. As a key partner, RWE looks forward to continuing to work closely with the government on the shared ambition of ensuring the UK retains its world-leading position in offshore wind."