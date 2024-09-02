Finnish City unveils 'pollinator-safe streetlights'

The old saying about the moth to the flame provides one of the most evocative images of how human civilisation disrupts the natural world, but now a city in Finland is exploring how it might be possible to return the night to the moths and other nocturnal pollinators.

The city of Lahti has announced plans to trial specially designed pollinator-friendly streetlights, which automatically filter out the blue end of the light spectrum that insects confuse with the light of the moon and stars.

The city authorities have initially changed a total of 12 lights along a 500 metre-long footpath located in the Ritamäki nature reserve.

"We chose an area with lots of pollinators so that the lights do the most good," said Veera Hämäläinen, communications director at the city of Lahti. "If the pilot is successful and cost effective, we'll update the lighting in other areas as well."

Initial results are encouraging, with many more insects observed around the old lights compared to the new lights with a warmer glow.

According to a 2017 Swiss study, researchers observed that 62 per cent less pollinators visited plants in an artificially lit area in comparison to plants in a dark area.

The launch of the trial will be accompanied by a 'Night of the Pollinators' on September 7th, when citizens will be encouraged to turn off outside lights and the city will turn off outdoor lights in two areas near the harbour, while taking into account public safety.

According to a study by the University of York, turning off lights for the entire night or even just a part of it significantly helped pollinators to focus better on pollination.

"Let's give pollinators some peace of night," said Hämäläinen. "This is a good opportunity to remind homeowners and housing companies to think if they really need their outdoor lights or could they be set on a timer to turn off at some point of the night. Both pollinators and your wallet will thank you for every outdoor light you turn off."

