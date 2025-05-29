Nature isn't holding back growth - many UK developments already work harmoniously with our natural world

clock • 5 min read

The Planning and Infrastructure Bill creates an absurd false choice between nature or growth that will fail even on its own terms, writes the Wildlife Trusts' chief executive Craig Bennett

All good business leaders know a hasty pursuit of growth is unlikely to result in long term gain; the best laid plans and short-term wins can just as quickly fall away if the building blocks aren't assembled...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

More on Biodiversity

Woodland Trust and Lloyds Banking Group hail 'landmark' tree-planting milestone
Biodiversity

Woodland Trust and Lloyds Banking Group hail 'landmark' tree-planting milestone

Charity and banking giant claim they are now around halfway towards their goal to plant 10 million trees across the UK by 2030

Amber Rolt
clock 29 May 2025 • 2 min read
UNEP and University of Oxford playbook to help sports industry curb nature impacts
Biodiversity

UNEP and University of Oxford playbook to help sports industry curb nature impacts

Paper proposes six-tier system for assessing biodiversity impacts tailored for sports organisations' size, resources, and expertise

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 27 May 2025 • 3 min read
Material resilience through diversity: Learning from nature's playbook
Biodiversity

Material resilience through diversity: Learning from nature's playbook

Rather than relying on a single crop, materials manufacturers must harness nature's full diversity to ensure economic - and environmental - resilience, argues Xampla's Dr Marc Rodriguez

Dr Marc Rodriguez, Xampla
clock 22 May 2025 • 2 min read