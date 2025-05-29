Nature isn't holding back growth - many UK developments already work harmoniously with our natural world

The Planning and Infrastructure Bill creates an absurd false choice between nature or growth that will fail even on its own terms, writes the Wildlife Trusts' chief executive Craig Bennett
All good business leaders know a hasty pursuit of growth is unlikely to result in long term gain; the best laid plans and short-term wins can just as quickly fall away if the building blocks aren't assembled...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis