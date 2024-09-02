Government proposes £5.5bn subsidy scheme for Sizewell C nuclear project

The government has unveiled details of its £5.5bn subsidy scheme to support the development of a major new nuclear power plant at Sizewell in Suffolk, as it pushes forward with its ambitions to decarbonise Britain's power grid and boost domestic energy security.

The Sizewell C Development Expenditure (Devex) Scheme was unveiled on Friday and is designed to provide the government with greater flexibility as it looks to secure the investment needed to allow the £20bn project to secure a final investment decision.

The proposed 3.2GW nuclear power project, which is being developed in partnership with French state-owned firm EDF, is expected to provide enough power for more than six million homes.

It is earmarked for a site adjacent to the energy giant's existing Sizewell B and decommissioned Sizewell A nuclear power plants on the east coast of Suffolk. The flagship projects is currently slated to come online in the 2030s and is expected to play a major role in replacing existing nuclear power plants that are scheduled to retire in the coming years.

The design is set to largely replicate that of EDF's Hinkley Point C nuclear power plant, which is currently under construction in Somerset but has suffered from repeated delays and major budget overruns.

Both the previous and current government view the development of new nuclear power capacity to replace the nation's existing ageing fleet as crucial to decarbonising the grid, building a net zero emission economy, and bolstering domestic energy security.

But both the Hinkley Point and Sizewell projects have faced fierce criticism from some campaigners and there have been questions over the scale of the subsidy support that is likely to be required to attract private investors for Sizewell C.

The main beneficiary of the £5.5bn Devex Scheme unveiled on Friday - which will be subject to this autumn's Spending Review - will be Sizewell C ltd, a standalone company majority owned by the government with the remainder of its shares owned by EDF.

In a statement, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) - which is expected to make a final decision on the project before the end of this year - said the Sizewell C project "would play a key role in UK net zero and energy security policy".

"In particular, it would provide low carbon electricity that supports delivery of the net zero objective at a low system cost as well as security of supply (through domestic generation) and energy system stability (by contributing to reliable, non-intermittent baseload capacity)," it added.

However, despite the government having already committed around £2.5bn to Sizewell C – including £1.3bn support announced in January - the project is still yet to finalise the private investors deemed critical for the project to proceed.

In a joint statement, Sizewell C's joint managing directors Julia Pyke and Nigel Cann described the additional subsidy support unveiled by the government last week as "yet another positive step for a British project that is critical for our energy future".

"This is significant support from the government and it further strengthens the position of this project, which is now full steam ahead," they said. "After triggering our Development Consent Order and obtaining a Nuclear Site Licence already this year, this latest commitment enhances our ability to deliver key works over the next year, from developing local infrastructure to progressing significant earthworks onsite, new offices, and training facilities.

"Sizewell C is very much under construction on the Suffolk coast: our workforce numbers will have doubled by the end of the year, we've signed key contracts, and we're making substantial investments in our local communities."

The Sizewell C project forms part of the government's wider plans to develop 24GW of nuclear power capacity by 2050, including through the Hinkley Point C and the development of a fleet of small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs) over the coming years.

