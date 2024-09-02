'Step up': MPs urged to back Climate and Nature Bill

More than 1,000 climate scientists, academics, and professionals have signed a letter urging the new crop of MPs to back proposals for a Climate and Nature Bill.

Signatories will gather outside Parliament this morning to hand the letter to politicians as they return from summer recess, calling on them to back sweeping new legislation to tackle the intertwined climate and nature crises.

First proposed in Parliament by Green Party MP Caroline Lucas in September 2020, the Climate and Nature Bill aims to ensure the UK introduces an integrated policy framework for cutting emissions in line with the country's share of the remaining global carbon budget for keeping temperature increases below 1.C this century while also halting and reversing nature loss by 2030.

The letter has been delivered as the Private Members' Bill Ballot process kicks off this week, which will give MPs the chance to be selected as one of the first 20 backbenchers to introduce a Private Members' Bill on a subject matter of their choice.

In the letter, 1,080 leading climate scientists, ecologists, and medical professionals urge MPs to select the Climate and Nature Bill as their bill of choice through the ballot.

"We are calling on you to help us step up to this historic moment; the last, best chance we have for the UK to show leadership in steering the course of humanity towards a future where we can thrive, not merely survive," the letter states. "This can be your defining moment: standing up for the people of your constituency, of the UK, and across the world."

Among the signatories of the letter are Professor Dame E.J. Milner-Gulland from the University of Oxford, Professor Nathalie Pettorelli from the Zoological Society London, Professor Emily Shuckburgh from the University of Cambridge, Professor Dame Henrietta Moore from UCL, former government Chief Scientific Advisor Professor Sir David King, and Nobel Prize winners Professor Sir John Walker and Professor John O'Keefe.

While Keir Starmer's government has signed up to the "ambitions and objectives" set out in the Climate and Nature Bill, it has not taken it up as part of the legislative programme set out in the King's Speech earlier this summer.

However, some 163 MPs and 58 peers from across the main political parties have said they support the Bill, according to the Zero Hour campaign that is calling on parliamentarians to deliver the legislation.

More than 20 per cent of the new crop of Labour MPs have previously expressed support for the proposed bill, including government ministers such as Transport Secretary Louise Haigh, Treasury Secretary Darren Jones, Energy Minister Miatta Fahnbulleh, and Environment Minister Emma Hardy.

Companies JLL, Arup, Natura & Co, The Co-operative Bank, SUEZ and Triodos Bank and high-profile figures Chris Packham, Deborah Meaden, and Dr Amir Khan have also backed the campaign.

In their letter, the campaigners warned the current Parliament would be "crucial for global action to stay below 1.5C and put biodiversity in reverse".

"We have a small and rapidly closing window to act," the letter states. "The new government has announced some promising proposals, but if they are not at the scientifically-required scale and ambition, if they are not integrated as part of a joined-up strategy across the whole of government, and if they are not implemented at pace, these proposals will remain aspirations."

Want to understand what is going on at the cutting edge of sustainability? Check out BusinessGreen Intelligence - the premier information for professionals focused on the UK's green economy.