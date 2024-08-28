UN: Clean freshwater availability declining in half of nations worldwide

The availability of clean freshwater is declining in almost half of the world's countries, posing a threat to ecosystems, economies, and the health and livelihoods of billions of people that is expected to worsen over the course of the decade, the UN has warned.

A major new report by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) today provides its most detailed assessment to date of the world's freshwater ecosystems, including rivers, lakes and aquifers, warning that efforts to meet globally agreed goals on access to clean water and sanitation for 2030 are "alarmingly off track".

Healthy and functioning freshwater ecosystems are essential for water and food security, mitigating climate impacts, and preserving biodiversity, the report argues. But it warns these critical ecosystems are continuing to face significant levels of degradation worldwide, with negative impacts primarily driven by pollution, dams, land conversion, over abstraction, and climate change that is leading to more intense floods and droughts.

In around 90 nations worldwide - the bulk of which are located in Africa and Central and Southeast Asia - at least one type of freshwater ecosystem is experiencing degradation, the report warns.

Meanwhile, river flow has decreased in 402 basins worldwide, marking a five-fold increase since 2000, and surface water bodies are shrinking or being lost in 354 basins worldwide. At the same time, natural and untreated water is becoming more polluted, and water management efforts are hampered by "ineffective" financial backing from governments and business.

As a result, the world's freshwater species populations have plummeted by 83 per cent since 1970, while today around two billion people lack access to safe drinking water and roughly half the world's population experience severe water scarcity for at least part of the year.

The report warns climate change and global population growth are set to further exacerbate water-related risks in the coming years, while data indicates that the health and livelihoods of 4.8 billion people could be at risk by 2030 if water quality and monitoring does not improve.

Moreover, it adds that mangroves, which provide crucial services such as water filtration, habitat provision, and carbon sequestration, are experiencing significant losses in Southeast Asia, even if the overall rate of mangrove deforestation has levelled off in the past decade worldwide.

"Our blue planet is being rapidly deprived of healthy freshwater bodies and resources, with dire prospects for food security, climate change and biodiversity," said Dianna Kopansky, head of the freshwater and wetlands unit within the ecosystems division at UNEP.

The warnings come despite commitments made by governments to improve freshwater quality and availability worldwide. Most notably, governments have signed up to the sixth UN Sustainable Development Goal (SDG 6) to achieve clean and sustainable water sanitation for all by 2030, as well as more than 800 water commitments worldwide secured at last year's UN Water Conference. Some 45 countries and the EU have also joined the Freshwater Challenge, which aims to restore 300,000 kilometres of degraded rivers and 350 million hectares of degraded wetlands by 2030.

Kopansky welcomed recent global commitments to improve freshwater quality and availability and stressed that it was possible to halt and reverse the worrying degradation being experienced by key ecosystems. But she stressed that far more financial support was needed from governments and businesses if current goals were to be met.

"At this critical point, global political commitments for sustainable water management have never been higher, including through the passing of a water resolution at the last UN Environment Assembly in February, but they are not being matched by required finance or action," she said. "Protection and restoration policies, tailored for different regions, are halting further loss and show that reversing degradation is within reach. We absolutely need more of them."

The also report highlights the deep inequality in freshwater availability worldwide, with developed nations enjoying far more secure supplies of clean water than those in the Global South.

In contrast to much of Africa and parts of Asia, the construction of reservoirs in regions such as North America, Europe, and other parts of Asia is contributing to a global net gain in water storage capacity and clean water supplies, according to the report.

But despite this progress, UNEP does not expect the world to achieve sustainable water management until 2049 based on current trends, which would mean at least 3.3 billion people in over 100 nations are likely to still have ineffective frameworks in place by 2030 for balance competing water demands.

The report therefore calls on governments to expand and develop water monitoring programmes, embrace citizen science efforts, and explore the potential of satellite-based Earth observation to help plug the data gaps and inform targeted action to improve water quality and availability.

UNEP executive director Inger Andersen said: "We still need to fill critical gaps, because when we show that integrated water management bolsters other development objectives, we can secure political will, adequate resources and real progress on SDG 6."

The report came in the same week as a separate UN study warning that global sea levels are continuing to rise as the climate warms. Global average sea levels are rising at rates unprecedented in the past 3,000 years, and seas have absorbed more than 90 per cent of global heating in the past five decades, the UN said.

Water expands when it gets hotter, and melting glaciers and ice sheets have added to the oceans' volume, all of which has resulted in rising sea levels that threaten coastal communities, low lying regions, and small island nations.

The report cites emerging science which indicates that a 2C rise in global temperatures above pre-industrial times could potentially lead to the collapse of both the Greenland and West Antarctica ice sheets, essentially "condemning future generations to unstoppable sea level rise of up to 20 metres - over a period of a millennia".

Commenting on the findings, UN Secretary General António Guterres issued a clarion call for governments worldwide to "save our seas", by drastically slashing greenhouse gas emissions, rapidly phasing our fossil fuels, and boosting investments in climate adaptation efforts.

"This is a crazy situation: rising seas are a crisis entirely of humanity's making," he warned. "A crisis that will soon swell to an almost unimaginable scale, with no lifeboat to take us back to safety.

"But if we save the Pacific, we also save ourselves. The world must act and answer the SOS before it is too late."

