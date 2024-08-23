Government urged to fast-track clean energy plans as Ofgem confirms winter bill hike

The government is facing an avalanche of calls to fast-track the rollout of clean energy, heat pumps and home insulation, after the energy regulator this morning confirmed energy bills would rise on average by 10 per cent this winter.

Climate and energy experts have warned the increase is set to plunge households across the country into fuel poverty, and offered a stark reminder of how the UK's leaky homes and reliance on gas for home heating were hurting energy consumers.

In an announcement this morning, Ofgem confirmed the price cap will rise to £1,717 per year for an average household paying by direct debit for dual fuel from 1 October, adding around £12 a month to an average bill.

The increase outstrips forecasts earlier this month by energy analysts Cornwall Insight, which had predicted a nine per cent increase to annual bills over the last three months of the year.

Consumer enery costs were sent soaring in 2022 due to lingering Covid-19 challenges and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which saw global fossil fuel prices surge.

The latest price hike has prompted climate and energy experts to urge the new Labour government to fast-track its ongoing plans to deliver a clean power grid that can reduce the nations reliance on imported fossil gas for energy.

Ministers has also been urged to use the upcoming Autumn Budget to introduce measures that can drive uptake of insulation and heat pumps in homes, so as to make buildings less gas reliant, more energy efficient and cheaper to run.

And in the near term, they are facing calls to introduce measures, such as social tariffs, which can shield vulnerable households from the impact of the hikes.

Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero Ed Miliband acknowledged that the energy price hike was "deeply worrying news for many families", as he laid the blame of the price increase on the previous Conservative government's "failed energy policy".

Miliband said the delivery of a low-carbon energy system as the solution to getting bills down and shoring up energy security. "The only solution to get bills down and greater energy independence is the government's mission for clean, homegrown power," he said. "That's why we have hit the ground running, lifting the onshore wind ban, consenting unprecedented amounts of solar power and setting the largest ever budget for our renewables auction.

"We will also do everything in our power to protect billpayers, including by reforming the regulator to make it a strong consumer champion, working to make standing charges fairer, and a proper Warm Homes Plan to save families money," he added.

In recognition of additional pressure households would face this winter, Ofgem said it was committed to working with government to explore options to support customers that need the most help as part of an ongoing review of energy affordability.

Jonathan Brearley, CEO of Ofgem, said the rise in energy costs was going to be "extremely difficult for many households".

"We are working with government, suppliers, charities and consumer groups to do everything we can to support customers, including longer term standing charge reform, and steps to tackle debt and affordability." he said.

Brearley also pointed to ramping up clean energy uptake as key to lowering bills and creating a sustainable and secure energy market in the longer term.

"Ultimately the price rise we are announcing today is driven by our reliance on a volatile global gas market that is too easily influenced by unforeseen international events and the actions of aggressive states," he said. "Building a homegrown renewable energy system is the key to lowering bills and creating a sustainable and secure market that works for customers".

As it confirmed the price increases today, Ofgem said the new cap was six per cent cheaper than the same period last year and 49 per cent lower than it was during the height of the energy crisis in 2022.

However, energy and fuel poverty experts have pointed out winter bills are set to be 65 per cent higher than they were before the energy crisis took hold more than two and a half years ago, and could plunge hundreds of thousands of households into fuel poverty.

Writing on social media platform X, Adam Scorer, chief executive National Energy Action said: "Low income households are going into another winter with prices rising and support dwindling," he wrote. "10 per cent on an energy bill risks another 400,000 in fuel poverty."

Meanwhile, Juliet Phillips, programme leader at climate think tank E3G's UK energy team said the regulator's latest price cap hike offered a stark reminder that the gas crisis is "far from over", as she urged government to use the Autumn Budget to reform the energy system.

"Families across the country are facing yet another winter of tough choices," she said. "New research from Citizens Advice finds that one in four bill payers could be forced to turn off their heating.

"The root cause of spiking energy prices is our reliance on volatile fossil gas. The government has an opportunity at the forthcoming Autumn Budget to start to fix our broken energy system. We hope to see the introduction of targeted energy bill support for low-income homes, as well as the kick-starting of Labour's pledged Warm Homes Plan. Longer-term, the UK needs to squeeze gas out of the power system, scaling up investments in renewables and low carbon energy storage."

Analysis released by the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) earlier this year to mark the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine found the UK has spent an extra £75bn on fossil gas over the past two and a half years due to lingering headwinds from the Covid-19 pandemic and the conflict in Ukraine.

Jess Ralston, head of energy and the ECIU, added that despite encouraging steps to roll out renewables such as the removal of a "de facto" ban on new onshore wind farms in England, announcing a record-breaking £1.5bn of support through the next Contract for Difference auction and launching publicly owned, clean power company Great British Energy, the government was falling behind on plans for home heating and insulation.

"A lack of progress on energy efficiency and heat pumps means that our reliance on gas hasn't fallen much in recent years, despite the volatility in the international markets forcing bills to skyrocket," she said. "Unless we start to reduce our demand for gas, we will only see our dependence on foreign imports rise. Oil and gas from the North Sea is sold on international markets to the highest bidder so doesn't help with our bills or energy independence."

Octopus Energy founder Greg Jackson similarly argued that building more "cheap British wind and solar power" would help reduce the costs of energy, by enabling power costs to be set locally instead of by volatile international markets.

"The planning reform announced by the government is a good start, but we now need bold reform of grid connections and the market through local pricing," he said. "This would cut bills in every region, saving at least £2bn a year and giving some parts of the UK the cheapest electricity in Europe"

Meanwhile, analysis published Cornwall Insight this morning indicates households are in for yet more pain next year, with the findings predicting the energy price cap in the first quarter of 2025 will increase by a further £45 to reach £1,762.

Dr Craig Lowrey, principal consultant at Cornwall Insight, said the price increases were set to intensify calls for a reform of the current energy price cap system.

"While brought in with good intentions, it was only meant as a temporary measure, and some may argue the cap has served its purpose," he said. "One thing is clear: the current system is not meeting the needs of households, and without change, this risks being the case on an enduring basis. It would be unrealistic to expect the market to simply correct itself and return to pre-crisis price levels, especially as bills remain far from historic norms three years on. We hope that Ofgem's review of the cap, along with a renewed focus on renewable energy by the government, will provide viable solutions, helping to deliver fair and sustainable energy bills for everyone."

